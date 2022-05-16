Trending
May 16, 2022 / 10:53 PM

France says it will defend Sweden, Finland against attacks as they seek NATO membership

By Darryl Coote
France says it will defend Sweden, Finland against attacks as they seek NATO membership
The French government under President Emmanuel Macron has voiced its support for Finland and Sweden, which have been subjected to Russian threats over their decision to apply to join NATO. File Photo by Thibault Camus/EPA-EFE

May 16 (UPI) -- France will defend Sweden and Finland, Elysee said Monday, as the two Nordic countries have received threats from Russia over their decisions to join the NATO defensive military alliance.

"Whoever would seek to test European solidarity by threatening or attacking their sovereignty, through whatever means, must be certain that France will stand shoulder to shoulder with Finland and Sweden," Elysee said in a statement, adding that it "stands ready to increase its security and defense cooperation with both partners, including through high-level political consultations and enhanced military interactions."

The statement was issued the day Sweden's government announced it decided to apply for NATO membership and one day after Finland made a similar declaration.

Last week, amid talks of Finland applying for NATO members, Russia's foreign ministry warned in a statement that the military alliance expanding to its border would pose "a military threat to our country" and that it would be "forced to take retaliatory steps, both military-technical and otherwise."

On Monday after Sweden's decision was announced, Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov called it "yet another grave mistake that might have far-reaching consequences."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday had a comparatively muted response to those of his government, telling a summit in Moscow of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, an intergovernmental military alliance of some post-Soviet Union nations, that Russia has "no problems" with Finland and Sweden joining NATO "but the expansion of military infrastructure to this territory will certainly cause our response."

"What it will be, we will look at based on threats that will be created for us," he said. "Let's respond accordingly."

The two Nordic countries have sought NATO membership amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has heightened military concerns throughout the region.

France said it "welcomes" the decision by Finland and Sweden to join the alliance as they are "two very close European partners" who share and defend their principles of democracy, individual liberty and the rule of law.

"Thanks to their robust defense capabilities, Finland and Sweden joining NATO will reinforce the security and stability of the Baltic Sea region as well as that of Europe as a whole and of the Euro-Atlantic area," it said.

Ukraine along with Moldova and Georgia have also applied to join the European Union since the war began.

Latest Headlines

EU downgrades growth forecast as war in Ukraine stokes inflation
World News // 6 hours ago
EU downgrades growth forecast as war in Ukraine stokes inflation
May 16 (UPI) -- The European Union slashed its growth forecast Monday as Ukraine war continues to fuel inflation. The European Commission downgraded its 2022 economic forecast by 1.3 points to 2.7%.
Sweden approves historic NATO membership application
World News // 7 hours ago
Sweden approves historic NATO membership application
May 16 (UPI) -- Sweden's government has made a historic decision to apply for membership in the NATO western military alliance, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced Monday.
Elisabeth Borne appointed France's first woman prime minister in 30 years
World News // 8 hours ago
Elisabeth Borne appointed France's first woman prime minister in 30 years
May 16 (UPI) -- France's President Emmanuel Macron appointed Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne prime minister pm Monday. She is the country's first woman to serve in the post in 30 years.
Zelensky addresses U.S. universities on rebuilding higher ed, bringing back students
World News // 19 hours ago
Zelensky addresses U.S. universities on rebuilding higher ed, bringing back students
May 16 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told students, professors and university officials Monday that they have a choice to take an active role in current conflict in his country against Russia or they can be bystanders.
VP Kamala Harris, high-powered U.S. delegation visits UAE to honor late leader
World News // 16 hours ago
VP Kamala Harris, high-powered U.S. delegation visits UAE to honor late leader
May 16 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris led a high-powered delegation to the United Arab Emirates on Monday to honor the country's late ruler, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and support its new president.
New Zealand announces 'landmark' 15-year climate change action plan
World News // 11 hours ago
New Zealand announces 'landmark' 15-year climate change action plan
May 16 (UPI) -- In a major step forward for New Zealand's commitment to climate change action, the country's government announced Monday its 15-year plan to combat climate change and greenhouse gas emissions.
'Dr. Strange' actress Zara Phythian gets 8 years in prison for child sexual abuse
World News // 13 hours ago
'Dr. Strange' actress Zara Phythian gets 8 years in prison for child sexual abuse
May 16 (UPI) -- Actress Zara Phythian, known for her role in Marvel's "Doctor Strange," was sentenced to eight years in prison for sexual abuse of a teenaged girl.
Ukraine makes gains in Kharkiv against Russia with counterattack
World News // 14 hours ago
Ukraine makes gains in Kharkiv against Russia with counterattack
May 16 (UPI) -- Ukrainian forces said Monday their counteroffensive in the second-largest city of Kharkiv has allowed them to push back Russian forces in one of the most significant setbacks for Moscow since the start of its invasion.
Kim Jong Un slams health officials, tabs military to help contain N. Korea COVID-19 surge
World News // 17 hours ago
Kim Jong Un slams health officials, tabs military to help contain N. Korea COVID-19 surge
SEOUL, May 16 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has blamed health officials for failing to swiftly deliver medicines to the public amid a fast-growing COVID-19 surge and ordered the military to step in and "stabilize" distribution.
King Salman discharged from hospital following colonoscopy
World News // 22 hours ago
King Salman discharged from hospital following colonoscopy
May 16 (UPI) -- King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia has been discharged from the hospital a week after undergoing a colonoscopy, the Royal Court said.
