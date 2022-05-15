Advertisement
World News
May 15, 2022 / 11:55 AM

Thousands of refugees return to Kharkiv, Ukrainian official says

By Adam Schrader
1/4
Thousands of refugees return to Kharkiv, Ukrainian official says
Viktor Ivanov, 36, tosses in parts of a cow into a van after skinning it in Vilhivka, in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, on Saturday. The cow died of shrapnel wounds when Russians shelled Novikov's farm killing 80 cows and pigs on his farm. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Oleh Synehubov, head of the regional military administration in Kharkiv, said Sunday that about 2,000 residents have started to return to Ukraine's second-largest city.

"Our armed forces are pushing back the enemy and the inhabitants are beginning to return to their homes. It's still too dangerous!" Synehubov said in a post to Facebook.

Advertisement

Synehubov said Russian forces did not try to attack the city in the night but has focused on shelling other communities in the region which "indicates that it is too early to relax."

"I urge everyone to respond adequately to alarms and not to be on the streets unnecessarily," he said.

RELATED Russia has likely lost a third of troops in Ukraine, British intelligence says

Synehubov claimed that retreating Russian troops had mined "everything" including baby cribs and that Ukrainian forces were carefully working to de-mine the region.

"We continue to work on rebuilding critical infrastructure and delivering humanitarian aid, especially to residents of newly liberated settlements," he said.

The Kharkiv Regional State Administration said in another post on Facebook that the military had shot down a Russian plane in the northern part of the region and that there was still a risk from rocket and artillery shelling.

Advertisement
RELATED Finland announces it will apply to join NATO

It was not immediately clear if the residents returning to Kharkiv were refugees who had sought safety outside of Ukraine or were displaced internally.

More than 6.1 million of the 44.13 million Ukrainians have fled for neighboring countries since the start of the invasion, according to data from the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

The vast majority, 3.3 million, have fled to Poland though many of them may have since moved on to other countries within Europe. Poland is a member of Europe's Schengen Area which allows for easy travel between countries.

RELATED World leaders congratulate Ukraine on Eurovision Song Contest 2022 win

More than 594,000 have departed for Hungary and more than 415,000 have fled for Slovakia, both of which are also in the Schengen Area. Another 901,000 have fled for Romania and more than 461,000 have fled for Moldova.

The data shows that at least 1,698,500 people have crossed the border into Ukraine since Feb. 28, though the UNHCR noted that figure "does not necessarily indicate sustainable returns as the situation across Ukraine remains highly volatile and unpredictable."

"Due to the constantly changing situation, it is too premature to draw conclusions on definitive trends," the UNHCR said.

"Therefore this figure has not been deducted from the overall refugee numbers until more data on cross-border movements will be available."

Advertisement

More than 3,573 civilians have been killed, including 241 children, and 3,816 civilians have been injured in Ukraine since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24, according to a statement Friday from the United Nations' Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and airstrikes," the statement reads.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration."

Latest Headlines

King Salman discharged from hospital following colonoscopy
World News // 51 minutes ago
King Salman discharged from hospital following colonoscopy
May 16 (UPI) -- King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia has been discharged from the hospital a week after undergoing a colonoscopy, the Royal Court said.
Okinawa observes 50 years since U.S. rule; residents call for removal of military bases
World News // 11 hours ago
Okinawa observes 50 years since U.S. rule; residents call for removal of military bases
May 15 (UPI) -- Okinawa marked 50 years since its return to Japan from U.S. rule on Sunday as residents continue to call for the island to remove the remaining American military bases.
World's COVID-19 latest cases, deaths averages are fraction of records
World News // 12 hours ago
World's COVID-19 latest cases, deaths averages are fraction of records
May 15 (UPI) -- The world's COVID-19 current weekly deaths and cases are a small fraction from peaks in the past two years though there are some hotspots, including Taiwan.
Ukraine's Eurovision winner releases music video filmed in bombed cities
World News // 12 hours ago
Ukraine's Eurovision winner releases music video filmed in bombed cities
May 15 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra released a new music video for its song "Stefania," which won the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 on Saturday, filmed in bombed towns in the war-torn country.
Lebanon, Somalia conduct elections amid political instability
World News // 13 hours ago
Lebanon, Somalia conduct elections amid political instability
May 15 (UPI) -- Lebanon and Somalia, both facing instability in their governments, are carrying out elections on Sunday.
Russia has likely lost a third of troops in Ukraine, British intelligence says
World News // 15 hours ago
Russia has likely lost a third of troops in Ukraine, British intelligence says
May 15 (UPI) -- Russia has likely lost a third of its ground troops in Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update Sunday.
Finland announces nation will apply to join NATO; Sweden backs membership
World News // 16 hours ago
Finland announces nation will apply to join NATO; Sweden backs membership
May 15 (UPI) -- Sweden's governing Social Democratic Party announced Sunday that it would vote in favor of joining NATO hours after Finland said it would apply to do the same.
World leaders congratulate Ukraine on Eurovision Song Contest 2022 win
World News // 1 day ago
World leaders congratulate Ukraine on Eurovision Song Contest 2022 win
May 14 (UPI) -- World leaders have congratulated Ukraine for winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, the third time the country has won beloved international competition.
Man who drove Maserati down Spanish Steps in Rome charged
World News // 1 day ago
Man who drove Maserati down Spanish Steps in Rome charged
May 14 (UPI) -- The man who drove a Maserati down the Spanish Steps outside of the Trinità dei Monti church in Rome has been charged with "aggravated damage to cultural and monumental assets."
Fire officials say death toll from Delhi building inferno likely to rise
World News // 1 day ago
Fire officials say death toll from Delhi building inferno likely to rise
May 14 (UPI) -- Fire officials in the Indian city of Delhi concluded rescue operations Saturday in the aftermath of a deadly building fire that claimed 27 lives, with seven victims so far identified.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia has likely lost a third of troops in Ukraine, British intelligence says
Russia has likely lost a third of troops in Ukraine, British intelligence says
Mitch McConnell urges Biden to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
Mitch McConnell urges Biden to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
Ukraine's Eurovision winner releases music video filmed in bombed cities
Ukraine's Eurovision winner releases music video filmed in bombed cities
U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman suffered stroke ahead of Pa. primary
U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman suffered stroke ahead of Pa. primary
Buffalo mass shooting suspect on suicide watch, had prior contact with police
Buffalo mass shooting suspect on suicide watch, had prior contact with police
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement