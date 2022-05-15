Advertisement
World News
May 15, 2022 / 3:22 PM

Okinawa observes 50 years since U.S. rule; residents call for removal of military bases

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Okinawa observes 50 years since U.S. rule; residents call for removal of military bases
The 50-year anniversary of U.S. rule in Japan's Okinawa prefecture was marked by calls for the government to remove U.S. military bases from the island. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Okinawa marked 50 years since its return to Japan from U.S. rule on Sunday as residents continue to call for the island to remove the remaining American military bases.

Even decades removed from the U.S. handover the prefecture holds 70.3% of U.S. military installations in Japan by acreage and a rally was held in the capital of Naha Sunday morning as demonstrators called for all of the military bases to be removed.

Advertisement

Gov. Denny Tamaki delivered remarks at a commemoration ceremony held near one of the major U.S. bases as he called for the central government to take action to convert Okinawa into "an island of peace" and fulfill the goals set out at the time of the reversion.

"Even after 50 years ... the people of Okinawa continue to be forced to shoulder excessive base-hosting burdens," Tamaki said. "We hope the government will make sincere efforts to create a peaceful and prosperous Okinawa where every resident can feel happy in the true sense."

RELATED World's COVID-19 latest cases, deaths averages are fraction of records

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also delivered remarks that acknowledged Okinawa's "large base-hosting burden" while pledging to "steadily make visible progress on the alleviation of the burden while maintaining the deterrence offered by the Japan-U.S. alliance."

Advertisement

Japan remains a key post for the United States amid tensions with China in the Indo-Pacific region, which the Biden administration just pledged $105 million in funding, including maritime security, for this past week during the U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit in Washington, D.C., this week.

Despite the tensions, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters in May that he and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had agreed to "accelerate efforts to ease the burden on Okinawa, now 50 years after its return."

RELATED Tokyo to recognize same-sex partnerships starting in November

U.S. ambassador to Japan Rahm Emmanuel shared a message from President Joe Biden who said he looks forward to further "deepening our friendship across Japan and to contributing to Okinawa's prosperity with an eye to the next 50 years."

RELATED New South Korea defense chief promises 'stern' response to threats from North

Latest Headlines

King Salman discharged from hospital following colonoscopy
World News // 46 minutes ago
King Salman discharged from hospital following colonoscopy
May 16 (UPI) -- King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia has been discharged from the hospital a week after undergoing a colonoscopy, the Royal Court said.
World's COVID-19 latest cases, deaths averages are fraction of records
World News // 12 hours ago
World's COVID-19 latest cases, deaths averages are fraction of records
May 15 (UPI) -- The world's COVID-19 current weekly deaths and cases are a small fraction from peaks in the past two years though there are some hotspots, including Taiwan.
Ukraine's Eurovision winner releases music video filmed in bombed cities
World News // 12 hours ago
Ukraine's Eurovision winner releases music video filmed in bombed cities
May 15 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra released a new music video for its song "Stefania," which won the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 on Saturday, filmed in bombed towns in the war-torn country.
Lebanon, Somalia conduct elections amid political instability
World News // 13 hours ago
Lebanon, Somalia conduct elections amid political instability
May 15 (UPI) -- Lebanon and Somalia, both facing instability in their governments, are carrying out elections on Sunday.
Thousands of refugees return to Kharkiv, Ukrainian official says
World News // 14 hours ago
Thousands of refugees return to Kharkiv, Ukrainian official says
May 15 (UPI) -- Oleh Synehubov, head of the regional military administration in Kharkiv, said Sunday that about 2,000 residents have started to return to Ukraine's second-largest city.
Russia has likely lost a third of troops in Ukraine, British intelligence says
World News // 15 hours ago
Russia has likely lost a third of troops in Ukraine, British intelligence says
May 15 (UPI) -- Russia has likely lost a third of its ground troops in Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update Sunday.
Finland announces nation will apply to join NATO; Sweden backs membership
World News // 16 hours ago
Finland announces nation will apply to join NATO; Sweden backs membership
May 15 (UPI) -- Sweden's governing Social Democratic Party announced Sunday that it would vote in favor of joining NATO hours after Finland said it would apply to do the same.
World leaders congratulate Ukraine on Eurovision Song Contest 2022 win
World News // 1 day ago
World leaders congratulate Ukraine on Eurovision Song Contest 2022 win
May 14 (UPI) -- World leaders have congratulated Ukraine for winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, the third time the country has won beloved international competition.
Man who drove Maserati down Spanish Steps in Rome charged
World News // 1 day ago
Man who drove Maserati down Spanish Steps in Rome charged
May 14 (UPI) -- The man who drove a Maserati down the Spanish Steps outside of the Trinità dei Monti church in Rome has been charged with "aggravated damage to cultural and monumental assets."
Fire officials say death toll from Delhi building inferno likely to rise
World News // 1 day ago
Fire officials say death toll from Delhi building inferno likely to rise
May 14 (UPI) -- Fire officials in the Indian city of Delhi concluded rescue operations Saturday in the aftermath of a deadly building fire that claimed 27 lives, with seven victims so far identified.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia has likely lost a third of troops in Ukraine, British intelligence says
Russia has likely lost a third of troops in Ukraine, British intelligence says
Mitch McConnell urges Biden to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
Mitch McConnell urges Biden to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
Ukraine's Eurovision winner releases music video filmed in bombed cities
Ukraine's Eurovision winner releases music video filmed in bombed cities
U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman suffered stroke ahead of Pa. primary
U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman suffered stroke ahead of Pa. primary
Buffalo mass shooting suspect on suicide watch, had prior contact with police
Buffalo mass shooting suspect on suicide watch, had prior contact with police
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement