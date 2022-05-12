Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 12, 2022 / 7:45 AM

Russian forces gain ground in eastern Ukraine; U.N. official cites likely war crimes

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Russian forces gain ground in eastern Ukraine; U.N. official cites likely war crimes
Ukrainian soldiers walk along a road littered with debris from Russian shelling in the northern part of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Fighting in the region this week has yielded both Russian and Ukrainian gains. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Russian forces assaulted a number of targets in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, including the last bastion of resistance at a steel plant in the port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said as the war approaches the start of its fourth month.

Russian troops have stepped up attacks this week in Ukraine's east -- notably the mostly separatist Donbas -- and have continued to try and shell Ukrainian resistance into submission at the Mariupol plant. Ukrainian officials said Thursday that Moscow has had some success in these attacks.

Advertisement

One Ukrainian military official told CNN that Russian forces "completely destroyed" captured settlements in Luhansk and said that Russian shelling intensified along the "entire Luhansk front."

Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk region military administration, said that there was heavy fighting Thursday around Severodonetsk and that the situation "has significantly deteriorated."

RELATED Ottawa charters 3 flights to bring Ukrainian refugees to Canada

Hayday also said, however, that Ukrainian units in Belohorivka are "holding back the Russian invasion."

"Our defenders have twice destroyed pontoon crossings, and based on the actions of the Russians, the third time will be the same," he said according to CNN.

A Ukrainian woman picks up a purple teddy bear in a room of her destroyed home in Irpin, Ukraine, on Monday, after Russians shelled the neighborhood. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

Britain's Defense Ministry noted that some of the Russian fighting has stalled and Moscow has lost ground in parts of the Donbas and around Kharkiv in the northeast. On Wednesday, Ukrainian officials reported significant gains in the Kharkiv area, which has been under constant assault since the war began in February.

Advertisement
RELATED U.S. House passes four bills targeting Russia, Belarus

Ukrainian forces recaptured several towns along the Russian border, Kyiv said, in what's been part of a Ukrainian counterattack that's shown to be effective against slower Moscow troops.

"The withdrawal of Russian forces from Kharkiv is a tacit recognition of Russia's inability to capture key Ukrainian cities where they expected limited resistance from the population," the British Defense Ministry said in a tweet.

Also Thursday, the president and prime minister of Finland publicly backed a move to NATO in a bid to shore up European security. It's been noted for weeks that Helsinki was eyeing a possible move to the defensive alliance as a result of Russian aggression in Ukraine. Scandinavian neighbor Sweden is also thought to be mulling a move to NATO.

RELATED Russian-appointed authorities plan to annex Ukrainian city of Kherson

United Nations human rights chief Michele Bachelet said at a briefing on Thursday that she saw evidence of likely Russian war crimes when she visited areas near Kyiv recently.

"The scale of unlawful killings, including indicia of summary executions in areas to the north of Kyiv, is shocking," Bachelet said according to The Guardian.

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities and mourning

Priest Andrii Gavalin presides over the funeral of Eugene Bogdanov, 35, in Bucha, Ukraine, on May 10. Bogdanov went missing two months ago. His wife, Natalia Bogdanova, was searching for him throughout the Kyiv and Bucha regions when his body was found at a morgue in Belaya Tserkov on May 9. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

North Korea officially reports first COVID-19 case, orders national lockdown
World News // 1 hour ago
North Korea officially reports first COVID-19 case, orders national lockdown
SEOUL, May 12 (UPI) -- North Korea has recorded its first official COVID-19 infection, state-run media reported on Thursday, with leader Kim Jong Un announcing a strict lockdown at an emergency meeting of top politburo officials.
Ottawa charters 3 flights to bring Ukrainian refugees to Canada
World News // 2 hours ago
Ottawa charters 3 flights to bring Ukrainian refugees to Canada
May 12 (UPI) -- Ottawa has announced that it has chartered three flights to bring Ukrainian refugees to Canada where they will be provided with temporary refuge from the war in their country.
Finland's president, PM support joining NATO 'without delay' due to Russian threat
World News // 2 hours ago
Finland's president, PM support joining NATO 'without delay' due to Russian threat
May 12 (UPI) -- Finland's president and prime minister both announced their support for joining NATO on Thursday, moving the historically neutral nation closer to membership in the 73-year-old defensive military alliance.
Russian-appointed authorities plan to annex Ukrainian city of Kherson
World News // 13 hours ago
Russian-appointed authorities plan to annex Ukrainian city of Kherson
May 11 (UPI) -- Russian-appointed authorities in Kherson announced plans Wednesday to annex the city.
Britain signs defense agreement with Finland, Sweden
World News // 13 hours ago
Britain signs defense agreement with Finland, Sweden
May 11 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed declarations Wednesday assuring mutual security protections with Finland and Sweden one week ahead of their plans to apply to join NATO.
First Russian soldier to be tried for war crimes stemming from Ukraine
World News // 14 hours ago
First Russian soldier to be tried for war crimes stemming from Ukraine
May 11 (UPI) -- Ukraine is set to begin trying the first Russian soldier for war crimes, the country's prosecutor general announced on Wednesday.
European Union agencies agree to end mask mandate on flights
World News // 15 hours ago
European Union agencies agree to end mask mandate on flights
May 11 (UPI) -- The European Union will no longer require a face mask on flights as a measure to defend against COVID-19 but will still recommend it as the best protection while flying, associated agencies said Wednesday.
Al Jazeera journalist killed in Israeli raid of Palestinian refugee camp
World News // 15 hours ago
Al Jazeera journalist killed in Israeli raid of Palestinian refugee camp
May 11 (UPI) -- A Palestinian American journalist covering an Israeli raid on a Palestinian refugee camp was killed by gunfire Wednesday, local officials announced.
Lufthansa apologizes after Jewish passengers accuse airline of discrimination
World News // 17 hours ago
Lufthansa apologizes after Jewish passengers accuse airline of discrimination
May 11 (UPI) -- Lufthansa apologized Tuesday after more than 100 Jewish passengers on a flight from New York said they were banned from boarding their connecting flight in Frankfurt, Germany for not wearing face masks.
Hong Kong police arrest Catholic cleric, 90, in latest pro-democracy crackdown
World News // 19 hours ago
Hong Kong police arrest Catholic cleric, 90, in latest pro-democracy crackdown
May 11 (UPI) -- A new roundup by the Hong Kong national police of pro-democracy activists on Wednesday included a 90-year-old Catholic cleric, a lawyer, a singer and an academic who were involved with a humanitarian fund.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine disrupts flow of Russian gas as its forces make key gains in northeast
Ukraine disrupts flow of Russian gas as its forces make key gains in northeast
Britain signs defense agreement with Finland, Sweden
Britain signs defense agreement with Finland, Sweden
'Triple-dip' La Nina expected to temper Pacific hurricane season
'Triple-dip' La Nina expected to temper Pacific hurricane season
Passenger takes over, lands plane in South Florida after pilot incapacitated
Passenger takes over, lands plane in South Florida after pilot incapacitated
Senate votes against codifying Roe vs. Wade in federal law
Senate votes against codifying Roe vs. Wade in federal law
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement