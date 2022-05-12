Papua New Guinea's deputy prime minister killed in car crash

Papua New Guinea's Sam Basil, who died Wednesday in a car accident, was reelected to the 10th National Parliament as the member for Bulolo Open Electorate during 2017’s General Election. Photo courtesy of National Parliament of Papua New Guinea

May 12 (UPI) -- Papua New Guinea's Deputy Prime Minister, Sam Basil, was killed in a vehicular crash in the northern part of the country on the eve of nominations for 2022's general election. The leader of the United Labor Party was transported to the Bulolo Health facility Wednesday night along with three other people, but Basil died while awaiting airlift to Port Moresby despite an hours-long effort by hospital workers to save him, officials said. Advertisement

The deadly crash, which authorities said involved a second vehicle happened on a road between the cities of Lae and Bulolo in the Wau-Bulolo region of Morobe province.

"It is with great sadness that I wish to, regrettably, inform the Prime Minister and the country of the death of our Deputy Prime Minister Honorable Sam Basil following severe injuries he sustained in a vehicle accident," police commissioner David Manning said in a statement, Australia's ABC News reported.

Basil was reelected to the 10th National Parliament as the member for Bulolo Open Electorate during 2017's General Elections, according to the National Parliament of Papua New Guinea.

The late leader had also served as the minister for transport and infrastructure, and first became elected as a parliament member in 2007.

Police officials continue to investigate the accident.

Wednesday's fatal crash makes Basil the eighth member of parliament to have died during this parliamentary term, the Guardian reported.

His death has delayed the opening of polls in the upcoming election to July 16, according to Papua New Guinea's electoral commissioner, Simon Sinai.