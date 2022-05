1/3

Participants march for LGBT community(lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) support event "Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2019" in Tokyo, Japan on April 28, 2019. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Starting in November, Tokyo's metropolitan government will unveil a system that recognizes same-sex partnerships, adding the city to eight other Japanese prefectures that recognize a form of partnership system, officials said. An updated draft of the scheme -- called the Tokyo Partnership Oath System -- was revealed on Tuesday, and officials said the policy needs to be submitted to the Tokyo metropolitan assembly in June in order to be enacted by the end of the year. Advertisement

Fukuoka, Gunma, Mie, Akita, Saga, Aomori, Ibaraki and Osaka are the other prefectures of Japan's 47 to recognize partnerships in some way, although Japan as a whole does not legally recognize marriage among people of the LGBTQ+ community.

The system coming in November also welcomes non-Japanese nationals for eligibility.

At least one partner of an adult couple needs to be a resident or employee within Tokyo and a sexual minority, according to the system's application requirements.

Tokyo's metropolitan government may also allow people in same-sex partnerships to give medical consent for surgery to be performed on their partner, or to apply for municipal housing.

Around 8,300 people responded between February and April to the government's request for public opinions of the system.