May 10, 2022 / 8:52 AM

Russia fires rockets into port city Odesa; dozens of bodies found in north Ukraine

By Clyde Hughes
Ukrainian resident Svetlana Magyrovks, 58, is seen among the debris on Monday in the backyard of her home in Irpin, Ukraine. Irpin is located just northwest of downtown Kyiv. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Russian forces concentrated militarily on two particular targets on Tuesday -- the steel plant in Mariupol where civilians and soldiers are denying Moscow full control of the city, and Odesa, a city farther west that's considered strategically important.

Ukrainian officials said that several Russian missiles whistled into Odesa beginning late on Monday in an apparent strategy to disrupt supply lines and interdict weapons shipments from Western allies. Like Mariupol, Odesa is also a port city that's located across the Black Sea in south-central Ukraine.

One of the Russian rockets struck a shopping center and a warehouse there, according to Ukrainian officials -- who also noted that Moscow used hypersonic missiles in the attack.

Meanwhile in Mariupol Tuesday, civilians and soldiers are under new attack from Russian forces at the steel plant there, which has acted as a bunker for the last pockets of resistance in the city.

It's believed that most of the civilians at the plant have been evacuated, but dozens remain -- but their whereabouts are uncertain given the network of tunnels below ground.

Russian military officials had declared victory in Mariupol a few weeks ago, but the troops and civilians at the steel plant are keeping Moscow from a total takeover in the city.

Smoke rises from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 18. For weeks, Ukrainian civilians and troops have been inside the plant and have been a main focus of Russian forces there. File Photo by Mariupol City Council via EPA-EFE

Farther north in Kharkiv, a Ukrainian counterattack has forced Russian commanders to keep troops in that region to keep the Kyiv from making key gains east of city. Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has been mainly under Russian control since not long after the fighting began in February.

Russian officials said Tuesday that Moscow's troops and pro-separatist fighters have moved farther into eastern Ukraine and advanced to the border between the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, which make up the Donbas. The officials said that the advances were successful despite some heavy fighting along a strip of highway that civilians have used to flee.

The moves in eastern Ukraine are part of Moscow's new phase of the war that's focusing more on the Donbas area. Western intelligence has indicated recently that Moscow intends to annex the area as it did Crimea almost a decade ago.

In Izyum, a city near Kharkiv, a local municipal official said on Tuesday that they'd discovered dozens of dead Ukrainians in a damaged five-story residential building that had been under Russian control. The official said that more than 40 bodies were found there.

It wasn't immediately clear when the building was damaged, but officials noted that Izyum has taken some of the heaviest fighting in the region. Izyum is located about 75 miles southeast of downtown Kharkiv.

On Tuesday, the United Nations said that the number of dead from the Russian war may be thousands of victims higher than investigators have thought.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said that the actual casualty figures are "considerably higher" because of slow information from areas that are under heavy fighting.

The human rights office has previously put the Ukrainian death toll at around 3,400 -- although it's nearly universally agreed that the official figure is well shy of the actual toll.

Teen volunteer killed amid shelling around Ukraine zoo

Svetlana Selevina is consoled by her husband at a Kharkiv, Ukraine, hospital after hearing their only son, Dennis, died after Russians shelled Feldman Ecopark during the evacuation of buffalo at the zoo on Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

