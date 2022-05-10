Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 10, 2022 / 6:53 AM

Yoon Suk-yeol sworn in as South Korean president, hopes for peace with North

By Thomas Maresca
1/3
Yoon Suk-yeol sworn in as South Korean president, hopes for peace with North
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol took the oath of office on Tuesday in Seoul, vowing to usher in rapid economic growth and offering an opportunity to North Korea to return to dialogue. Photo courtesy of the Republic of Korea

May 10 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was sworn in on Tuesday, vowing to overcome social divisions through rapid economic growth and opening the door to engagement with North Korea.

Yoon gave an inaugural address at Seoul's National Assembly Plaza, citing "multiple crises" that South Korea and the world are facing, from pandemics to global supply chain disruptions to the climate crisis to armed conflicts.

Advertisement

"Such complex, multi-faceted crises are casting a long and dark shadow over us," Yoon, 61, said before a crowd of 41,000 attending the ceremony.

"However, nothing is impossible," Yoon continued. "We can overcome the challenges that we face today and the ones that we will undoubtedly have to face in the future. Koreans have a long and proud history that demonstrates our unshakable resolve."

RELATED Moon 'solemn' about failures, hopes new president will engage with North Korea

The country's former chief prosecutor officially began his five-year term at midnight, where he was briefed by the Joint Chiefs of Staff on the security situation on the Korean Peninsula in an underground bunker at his new presidential office building.

The conservative Yoon, who won a tight race in March against the challenger from the incumbent Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, has vowed to take a stronger stance toward North Korea.

Advertisement

Pyongyang has unleashed a flurry of missile tests since the beginning of the year and appears poised to test a nuclear weapon, but Yoon held out the promise of dialogue and economic cooperation with the North Tuesday -- provided the recalcitrant regime fully denuclearizes.

RELATED Record number of countries ranked 'very bad' for press freedom, report says

"While North Korea's nuclear weapon programs are a threat not only to our security and that of Northeast Asia, the door to dialogue will remain open so that we can peacefully resolve this threat," Yoon said.

"If North Korea genuinely embarks on a process to complete denuclearization, we are prepared to work with the international community to present an audacious plan that will vastly strengthen North Korea's economy and improve the quality of life for its people."

Yoon also said that a new era of economic growth built on "science, technology and innovation" would help resolve many of South Korea's domestic problems, including widening inequality and social divisions that were amplified during the presidential campaign season.

RELATED Envoys from China, South Korea meet to discuss growing North Korean nuke threat

"Rapid growth will open up new opportunities," Yoon said. "It will improve social mobility, thereby helping us rid of the fundamental obstacles that are aggravating social divide and conflicts."

President Yoon begins his term at a new office building on the site of the former defense ministry headquarters, following up on a campaign pledge to relocate the presidency from its traditional Cheong Wa Dae, or Blue House, home.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Marcos clan returns to power in the Philippines with landslide presidential victory
World News // 2 hours ago
Marcos clan returns to power in the Philippines with landslide presidential victory
MANILA, May 10 (UPI) -- Thirty-six years after his dictator father was ousted, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is poised to become the next president of the Philippines in a stunning return to power for the infamous political dynasty.
Russia's ambassador to Poland doused with red paint on Victory Day
World News // 16 hours ago
Russia's ambassador to Poland doused with red paint on Victory Day
May 9 (UPI) -- Protesters doused Russia's ambassador to Poland, Sergey Andreev, with red paint during a Victory Day event honoring soldiers who fought against Nazi Germany in World War II.
Sri Lanka's PM resigns after protests over struggling economy
World News // 17 hours ago
Sri Lanka's PM resigns after protests over struggling economy
May 9 (UPI) -- Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned Monday amid pressure from persistent protests since March over the economy.
More than 50 groups warn of 'dire' effect if Britain abandons Human Rights Act
World News // 18 hours ago
More than 50 groups warn of 'dire' effect if Britain abandons Human Rights Act
May 9 (UPI) -- More than 50 organizations have signed onto a letter warning of "dire consequences" if the British government abandons the Human Rights Act, arguing that it would put women and children at risk and threaten peace.
South Korean AI character makes first radio appearance
World News // 19 hours ago
South Korean AI character makes first radio appearance
SEOUL, May 9 (UPI) -- Virtual influencer Rozy participated in a local South Korean radio program, becoming the first AI character to do so in the country.
Son of dictator Marcos has big lead in Philippine presidential vote count
World News // 19 hours ago
Son of dictator Marcos has big lead in Philippine presidential vote count
MANILA, May 9 (UPI) -- Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the 64-year-old son and namesake of the infamous dictator, appeared headed to the country's presidency on Monday evening with an enormous lead over challenger Leni Robredo in an unofficial tally.
Rugby star Kelly Meafua dies after jumping off French bridge
World News // 20 hours ago
Rugby star Kelly Meafua dies after jumping off French bridge
May 9 (UPI) -- A French rugby player from Samoa died Saturday morning after jumping into the River Tarns in Montauban hours after a team victory.
Taiwan shaken by 6.3-magnitude earthquake for 2nd time in 4 months
World News // 21 hours ago
Taiwan shaken by 6.3-magnitude earthquake for 2nd time in 4 months
May 9 (UPI) -- A strong earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan on Monday and the shaking could be felt in the capital of Taipei, officials said.
Jill Biden completes 4-day Europe visit after surprise trip into Ukraine
World News // 22 hours ago
Jill Biden completes 4-day Europe visit after surprise trip into Ukraine
May 9 (UPI) -- After a busy weekend in Eastern Europe -- which included a surprise visit to war-scarred Ukraine -- U.S. first lady Jill Biden departed Slovakia on Monday to return to the United States.
Moon 'solemn' about failures, hopes new president will engage with North Korea
World News // 22 hours ago
Moon 'solemn' about failures, hopes new president will engage with North Korea
May 9 (UPI) -- In his final speech before leaving office, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday he's proud of the work his administration did in engaging with North Korea -- particularly on denuclearization.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dow slides to lowest point in more than a year amid global downturn
Dow slides to lowest point in more than a year amid global downturn
Ex-Ala. jailer Vicky White dies from self-sustained injury after escape with inmate
Ex-Ala. jailer Vicky White dies from self-sustained injury after escape with inmate
Mississippi sues Brett Favre, dozens of others over welfare spending scheme
Mississippi sues Brett Favre, dozens of others over welfare spending scheme
Ex-Coca-Cola chemist sentenced to 14 yrs for stealing trade secrets for China
Ex-Coca-Cola chemist sentenced to 14 yrs for stealing trade secrets for China
Police identify 3 American guests found dead at Bahamas resort
Police identify 3 American guests found dead at Bahamas resort
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement