Advertisement
World News
May 8, 2022 / 10:43 AM

Putin blasts 'Nazi filth' in Ukraine in Victory Day remarks

By Adam Schrader
1/3
Putin blasts 'Nazi filth' in Ukraine in Victory Day remarks
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a concert marking the anniversary of Crimea's annexation by Russia at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow in March. Putin on Sunday blasted “Nazi filth” in Ukraine in remarks he made to commemorate Victory Day, the 77th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany. File Photo by Sergei Guneyev/EPA-EFE

May 8 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin blasted "Nazi filth" in Ukraine in remarks he made to commemorate Victory Day, the 77th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany.

Putin's remarks also noted that he sent congratulatory messages to the Russian appointed heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine, which together make up the Donbas region, for "fighting shoulder to shoulder for the liberation of their native land."

Advertisement

In the last month, Russia has refocused its fighting in the Donbas region, which has largely been held by Russian-backed separatists since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. Putin had recognized Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics in the days before the invasion.

"Today, the common duty is to prevent the revival of Nazism, which brought so much suffering to people from different countries," Putin said in the messages, according to a press release from the Kremlin.

RELATED Dozens feared dead after Russia bombs Ukraine school used as shelter

"It is necessary to preserve and pass on to posterity the truth about the events of the war years, common spiritual values and traditions of fraternal friendship."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday met with Bärbel Blas, the president of Germany's parliament, in Kyiv as the countries commemorated the surrender of Nazi Germany on May 8, 1945.

Advertisement

The visit by Blas was the first by a German official since the countries mended a diplomatic disagreement over a decision by Ukrainian officials last month to uninvite federal president Frank-Walter Steinmeier over his past Russian ties.

RELATED First lady Jill Biden visits Ukrainian refugees in school in Romania

During the meeting, Zelensky thanked Germany for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, according to a press release.

Zelensky and Blas also discussed further assistance to Ukraine and the strengthening of sanctions against Russia as the war continues, as well as the movement toward membership in the European Union.

Putin's comments on Victory Day came as Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, released a video message in which she said that "the Russian invasion of Ukraine reminds us why we are celebrating Europe Day tomorrow."

RELATED Ukraine says women, children and elderly evacuated from Azovstal plant in Mariupol

"My fellow Europeans, today our continent encounters shadows of a past we thought we had long left behind -- an atrocious war, senseless aggression and destroyed cities," von der Leyen said.

"Europe stands at the side of Ukraine. At the same time the Kremlins invasion reminds us why we're celebrating Europe Day -- the day when our peaceful, prosperous and united Europe was born."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also released a video message for Victory Day in which he remembered the Ukrainians who have died during Russia's invasion.

Advertisement

"As we remember those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom and our futures, we also think of those who've died and suffered in Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine," Johnson said.

"Our respect and gratitude to those who have fought in previous conflicts strengthens our determination to support the people of Ukraine in their struggle. We won't forget the sacrifices that have been made over the generations to ensure peace and freedom in Europe."

Latest Headlines

Dozens feared dead after Russia bombs Ukraine school used as shelter
World News // 1 hour ago
Dozens feared dead after Russia bombs Ukraine school used as shelter
May 8 (UPI) -- Dozens of people are feared to be dead after Russian forces bombed a school being used as a shelter in eastern Ukraine, the government said Sunday.
Three Americans found dead at luxury resort in Bahamas
World News // 15 hours ago
Three Americans found dead at luxury resort in Bahamas
May 7 (UPI) -- Three American travelers staying at a luxury resort in the Bahamas were found dead Friday, acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said.
Ukraine says women, children and elderly evacuated from Azovstal plant in Mariupol
World News // 20 hours ago
Ukraine says women, children and elderly evacuated from Azovstal plant in Mariupol
May 7 (UPI) -- Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Saturday that "all women, children and the elderly have been evacuated" from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.
Sri Lankan president declares second state of emergency in little over a month
World News // 22 hours ago
Sri Lankan president declares second state of emergency in little over a month
May 7 (UPI) -- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a state of emergency for the second time in little over a month amid protests calling for him to resign due to economic crisis.
U.N. agency calls for re-opening of Ukraine ports to feed hungry
World News // 23 hours ago
U.N. agency calls for re-opening of Ukraine ports to feed hungry
May 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations World Food Program has called for the re-opening of Ukrainian ports blocked because of the Russia-Ukraine war to address global hunger crisis.
Taliban require women to wear burqa in new decree
World News // 1 day ago
Taliban require women to wear burqa in new decree
May 7 (UPI) -- The Taliban on Saturday ordered that all Afghan women must wear a full-body covering, including the face, a return to restrictions first implemented in the 1990s.
Italy seizes $700M superyacht linked to Putin
World News // 1 day ago
Italy seizes $700M superyacht linked to Putin
May 6 (UPI) -- Italy has seized a $700 million superyacht named Scheherazade that has allegedly been tied to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Conservatives lose hundreds of seats in British midterm elections
World News // 1 day ago
Conservatives lose hundreds of seats in British midterm elections
May 6 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party lost ground in British elections as results came in Friday. Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer proclaimed his party is "back on track."
U.S. Treasury Department imposes first ever sanctions on virtual currency mixer
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. Treasury Department imposes first ever sanctions on virtual currency mixer
May 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday sanctioned Blender.io, a virtual currency mixer used by North Korea. It's the first sanction of a virtual currency mixer.
Ukraine officials: Azovstal plant evacuation operation underway
World News // 2 days ago
Ukraine officials: Azovstal plant evacuation operation underway
May 6 (UPI) -- The operation to evacuate civilians trapped by war at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol was underway early Friday as Russian forces attempt to capture the besieged Ukrainian city, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Three Americans found dead at luxury resort in Bahamas
Three Americans found dead at luxury resort in Bahamas
Video shows Vicky White at Quality Inn hours before disappearing with inmate
Video shows Vicky White at Quality Inn hours before disappearing with inmate
Texas magistrate issues arrest warrant for former NFL star Earl Thomas
Texas magistrate issues arrest warrant for former NFL star Earl Thomas
Major damage reported from confirmed tornado near Durham, N.C.
Major damage reported from confirmed tornado near Durham, N.C.
Legendary comic book artist George Perez dies
Legendary comic book artist George Perez dies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement