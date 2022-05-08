Advertisement
World News
May 8, 2022 / 2:07 PM

Israeli forces arrest two men accused in ax attack that killed three

By Daniel Uria
1/3
Israeli forces arrest two men accused in ax attack that killed three
Israeli forces announced Sunday that they had arrested two men, pictured here, accused of wielding axes to kill three people in the city of Elad on Israel's Independence Day. Photo courtesy Israel Police

May 8 (UPI) -- Two men accused of killing three people in an attack in the Israeli city of Elad were arrested by Israeli forces Sunday, security officials said.

The two suspects, 19-year-old As'ad Yousef As'ad al-Rifa'i and 20-year-old Subhi Emad Sbeihat, were arrested in a forested area near Elad, Israel Defense Forces, Shin Bet security agency and Israel police said in a joint statement.

Advertisement

"A joint team spotted the two suspicious figures near a quarry," the joint statement said.

The men were unarmed at the time of the arrest but axes used in the attack were later found by security forces nearby.

RELATED Putin apologizes to Israel for head envoy's Hitler comments

Authorities launched a manhunt after the attack Thursday with special forces from the IDF's commando units deployed along with canine units, drones and helicopters.

"The hunt for the terrorists is over," Israel Police commissioner Kobi Shabtai said. "The intense activity immediately after the incident and the flooding of the area with hundreds of policemen and soldiers, along with the means we used, forced them to hide in the area and led us to find them."

Three men were killed and four more were injured in the attack in the ultra-Orthodox town near Tel Aviv on Thursday as Israel's Independence Day was winding down on Thursday night.

Advertisement
RELATED Israeli Supreme Court rules to evict 1,000 Palestinians from West Bank region

The victims killed in the attack were identified as Yonatan Havakuk, 44; Boaz Gol, 49; and Oren Ben Yiftach, 35.

On Saturday, the hospital where two of the victims who were in serious condition were being treated said neither remained in life-threatening condition.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet praised security forces for the arrest as he opened a Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

RELATED Death threat in envelope containing a bullet sent to Israel PM's eldest son

"We said we would get our hands on the terrorists and so we did," he said.

Bennet added that he has instructed the National Security Council and the Defense Ministry to present a plan to establish a national guard by the end of the month.

"We are at the beginning of a new stage in the war on terror -- it is impossible to incite and rest. You cannot throw a match and run away," he said.

Latest Headlines

Taiwan reports national-record 44,361 COVID-19 cases amid first spike
World News // 39 minutes ago
Taiwan reports national-record 44,361 COVID-19 cases amid first spike
May 8 (UPI) -- COVID-19 19's situation has significantly worsened in Taiwan after few cases and deaths at the start of the pandemic despite the outbreak emberging in Mainland China 100 miles away and easing worldwide.
Trudeau visits Irpin as diplomats, politicians return to Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
Trudeau visits Irpin as diplomats, politicians return to Ukraine
May 8 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Ukraine on Sunday as a slew of diplomats and politicians traveled to the country ahead of Victory in Europe Day.
Beijing loyalist John Lee confirmed as Hong Kong's next chief executive
World News // 2 hours ago
Beijing loyalist John Lee confirmed as Hong Kong's next chief executive
May 8 (UPI) -- John Lee, a Beijing loyalist and former security secretary, was elected to serve as Hong Kong's next chief executive after running unopposed.
Putin blasts 'Nazi filth' in Ukraine in Victory Day remarks
World News // 4 hours ago
Putin blasts 'Nazi filth' in Ukraine in Victory Day remarks
May 8 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin blasted "Nazi filth" in Ukraine in remarks he made to commemorate Victory Day, the 77th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany.
Dozens feared dead after Russia bombs Ukraine school used as shelter
World News // 6 hours ago
Dozens feared dead after Russia bombs Ukraine school used as shelter
May 8 (UPI) -- Dozens of people are feared to be dead after Russian forces bombed a school being used as a shelter in eastern Ukraine, the government said Sunday.
Three Americans found dead at luxury resort in Bahamas
World News // 20 hours ago
Three Americans found dead at luxury resort in Bahamas
May 7 (UPI) -- Three American travelers staying at a luxury resort in the Bahamas were found dead Friday, acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said.
Ukraine says women, children and elderly evacuated from Azovstal plant in Mariupol
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine says women, children and elderly evacuated from Azovstal plant in Mariupol
May 7 (UPI) -- Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Saturday that "all women, children and the elderly have been evacuated" from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.
Sri Lankan president declares second state of emergency in little over a month
World News // 1 day ago
Sri Lankan president declares second state of emergency in little over a month
May 7 (UPI) -- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a state of emergency for the second time in little over a month amid protests calling for him to resign due to economic crisis.
U.N. agency calls for re-opening of Ukraine ports to feed hungry
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. agency calls for re-opening of Ukraine ports to feed hungry
May 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations World Food Program has called for the re-opening of Ukrainian ports blocked because of the Russia-Ukraine war to address global hunger crisis.
Taliban require women to wear burqa in new decree
World News // 1 day ago
Taliban require women to wear burqa in new decree
May 7 (UPI) -- The Taliban on Saturday ordered that all Afghan women must wear a full-body covering, including the face, a return to restrictions first implemented in the 1990s.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Putin blasts 'Nazi filth' in Ukraine in Victory Day remarks
Putin blasts 'Nazi filth' in Ukraine in Victory Day remarks
Video shows Vicky White at Quality Inn hours before disappearing with inmate
Video shows Vicky White at Quality Inn hours before disappearing with inmate
Three Americans found dead at luxury resort in Bahamas
Three Americans found dead at luxury resort in Bahamas
Texas magistrate issues arrest warrant for former NFL star Earl Thomas
Texas magistrate issues arrest warrant for former NFL star Earl Thomas
Legendary comic book artist George Perez dies
Legendary comic book artist George Perez dies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement