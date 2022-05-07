Three Americans found dead luxury resort in Bahamas

Three American travelers staying at a luxury resort in the Bahamas were found dead Friday, acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said. Photo courtesy Google Street View

May 7 (UPI) -- Three American travelers staying at a luxury resort in the Bahamas were found dead Friday, acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said. "I have been regretfully informed today of the death of three American visitors, two men and a woman, at a resort property on Exuma," Cooper said in a statement. Advertisement

Cooper said that another American woman was airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital and that "foul play is not suspected."

Staff at the adults-only Sandals Emerald Bay resort found the unresponsive body of a man in one of its villas around 9 a.m. on Friday and called police, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement.

While officers were on their way to respond, they were notified that two additional bodies of a man and a woman were found unresponsive in another villa.

Officers found the man in the first villa on the ground of the bedroom and said that an examination found no signs of trauma.

In the second villa, officers found a man who showed signs of convulsion "slumped against a wall" in a bathroom while a woman, also showing signs of convulsion, was found on a bed in a bedroom.

The couple had complained of illness the night before their bodies were found and had received treatment at a local medical facility, police said. Neither of their bodies showed signs of trauma.

Management at the Sandals Emerald Bay, which bills itself as the "ultimate romantic getaway," said in a statement that the resort followed protocols and "immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities."

"We are actively working to support both the investigation as well as the guests' families in every way possible during this difficult time," the resort said.

