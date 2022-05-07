Advertisement
World News
May 7, 2022 / 11:09 AM

U.N. agency calls for re-opening of Ukraine ports to feed hungry

By Sommer Brokaw
U.N. agency calls for re-opening of Ukraine ports to feed hungry
Refugees with their children from the city of Kherson and its area, sized by Russia, are staying at Odesa Way Home Charity Foundation in the South Ukrainian city of Odesa, Ukraine. File Photo by Stepan Franko/EPA-EFE

May 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations World Food Program has called for the re-opening of Ukrainian ports blocked because of the Russia-Ukraine war to address global hunger crisis.

Millions of metric tons of grain have been sitting in silos in Odesa and other Ukrainian ports, and more grain is stranded on ships due to the conflict, according to the U.N. agency.

Advertisement

The WFP has called for these ports to be re-opened so farmers will have a place to store the next harvest in July/August. Otherwise, it could go to waste, which will exacerbate the global hunger crisis.

"Right now, Ukraine's grain silos are full," WFP Executive Director David Beasley said in a statement on Friday. "At the same time, 44 million people around the world are marching towards starvation. We have to open these ports so that food can move in and out of Ukraine. The world demands it because hundreds of millions of people globally depend on these supplies.

Advertisement
RELATED War in Ukraine pushing global hunger to highest level this century

"We're running out of time and the cost of inaction will be higher than anyone can imagine. I urge all parties involved to allow this food to get out of Ukraine to where it's desperately needed so we can avert the looming threat of famine."

Meanwhile, the conflict escalated in the southern port city of Odesa on Saturday.

Russia fired four cruise missiles at Odesa's port, but there were no casualties, according to a post from the Ukraine military's Operational Command (South) on Facebook.

RELATED World Bank says Ukraine's economy on pace to shrink by almost half this year

"The enemy continues not only the physical destruction of the region's infrastructure, but also the psychological pressure on civilians," Ukraine's regional military administration's post read. "The Ukrainian nation is unbreakable: there are no victims: infrastructure damage will be rebuilt."

A drone video that the regional military administration posted also purported to show a strike against a Russian patrol boat in the Black Sea, CNN reported.

According to a WFP analysis, 276 million people worldwide were facing acute hunger at the start of this year, and the number is expected to rise if the conflict in Ukraine continues, with the worst increase in sub-Saharan African.

Ukraine produced enough food before the war to feed 400 million people, and most of that food was exported through the country's seven Black Sea ports.

Advertisement

The disruption in the food market since the war began on Feb. 24, pushed food prices to record highs earlier this year, according to the WFP. Export prices for wheat and maize rose by 22% and 20%, respectively, in the next month.

The increase in food prices, along with the rising cost of fuel, has driven up WFP's operational costs by up to $71 million a month, equivalent to the cost of providing almost 4 million people with a daily ration of food for the month.

Together, Russia and Ukraine account for almost 30% of total global exports of wheat, nearly 20% of global exports of corn, and close to 80% of sunflower seed products, including oils. The war has largely shut off grain exports from Ukraine, affected Ukrainian farmers' ability to plant the crop and pushed global hunger to its highest level since the early 2000s.

Taking shelter in Ukraine

Lyubov Ivanovna Vlasenko, 70, (L) and her husband Gennady Ivanovich Sergeev, 74, eat lunch in the basement-turned bunker moments after Russian artillery landed approximately 800 meters away in the Pyatikhatki district, of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 1, 2022. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Taliban require women to wear burqa in new decree
World News // 2 hours ago
Taliban require women to wear burqa in new decree
May 7 (UPI) -- The Taliban on Saturday ordered that all Afghan women must wear a full-body covering, including the face, a return to restrictions first implemented in the 1990s.
Italy seizes $700M superyacht linked to Putin
World News // 11 hours ago
Italy seizes $700M superyacht linked to Putin
May 6 (UPI) -- Italy has seized a $700 million superyacht named Scheherazade that has allegedly been tied to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Conservatives lose hundreds of seats in British midterm elections
World News // 19 hours ago
Conservatives lose hundreds of seats in British midterm elections
May 6 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party lost ground in British elections as results came in Friday. Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer proclaimed his party is "back on track."
U.S. Treasury Department imposes first ever sanctions on virtual currency mixer
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Department imposes first ever sanctions on virtual currency mixer
May 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday sanctioned Blender.io, a virtual currency mixer used by North Korea. It's the first sanction of a virtual currency mixer.
Ukraine officials: Azovstal plant evacuation operation underway
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine officials: Azovstal plant evacuation operation underway
May 6 (UPI) -- The operation to evacuate civilians trapped by war at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol was underway early Friday as Russian forces attempt to capture the besieged Ukrainian city, officials said.
Beijing loyalist security head poised to become Hong Kong chief executive
World News // 20 hours ago
Beijing loyalist security head poised to become Hong Kong chief executive
May 6 (UPI) -- Beijing loyalist and Hong Kong security secretary John Lee is poised to become the city's new chief executive.
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. favored to win pivotal Philippines election
World News // 20 hours ago
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. favored to win pivotal Philippines election
MANILA, May 6 (UPI) -- On Monday, the Philippines' 67.5 million registered voters will head to the polls to choose the successor to strongman President Rodrigo Duterte, with the son of dictator Ferdinand Marcos the heavy favorite to win.
Havana hotel explosion leaves at least 22 people dead
World News // 21 hours ago
Havana hotel explosion leaves at least 22 people dead
May 6 (UPI) -- An explosion at a hotel in Havana has left at least 22 people dead, including a pregnant woman and a child, the office of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said Friday night.
British police investigate Labour leader over possible COVID-19 rule breach
World News // 22 hours ago
British police investigate Labour leader over possible COVID-19 rule breach
May 6 (UPI) -- British Labour party leader Keir Starmer is under investigation for possibly breaching COVID-19 protocols in April, police confirmed Friday.
Belarusian court sentences girlfriend of dissident to 6 years in prison
World News // 23 hours ago
Belarusian court sentences girlfriend of dissident to 6 years in prison
May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian girlfriend of a Belarusian dissident who was arrested when authorities in that country forced down a commercial airliner last year was sentenced to six years in prison.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Conservatives lose hundreds of seats in British midterm elections
Conservatives lose hundreds of seats in British midterm elections
Havana hotel explosion leaves at least 22 people dead
Havana hotel explosion leaves at least 22 people dead
Italy seizes $700M superyacht linked to Putin
Italy seizes $700M superyacht linked to Putin
NTSB says video shows Pittsburgh bridge separating before collapse
NTSB says video shows Pittsburgh bridge separating before collapse
Abandoned SUV linked to escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer
Abandoned SUV linked to escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement