May 6, 2022 / 5:28 AM

Officials: Azovstal plant evacuation operation underway

By Darryl Coote
1/2
United Nations with the International Committee of the Red Cross is trying Friday to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol that is under Russian attack as the Kremlin attempts to take the city. Photo by Mariupol City Council/EPA-EFE

May 6 (UPI) -- The operation to evacuate civilians trapped by war at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol was underway early Friday as Russian forces attempt to capture the besieged Ukrainian city ahead of an important military commemoration anniversary next week, officials said.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, announced in a statement on Telegram that "the next stage of rescuing our people from Azovstal" had begun.

"Ukraine will continue to do everything to save all civilians and the military," he said in an earlier statement, stating 500 civilians had been evacuated from the plant.

For days officials have been trying to evacuate the plant where civilians and Ukrainian fighters have sought refuge as Russia has for weeks bombarded the city as it seeks to capture Mariupol.

RELATED Civilian infrastructure, men targeted in Ukraine war, say U.N. human rights experts

Early Friday, Britain's defense ministry said in an intelligence update that Azovstal for a second straight day has been the target of a Russian ground assault though Kremlin officials have said they are only attempting to seal the facility off.

"The renewed effort by Russia to secure Azovstal and complete the capture of Mariupol is likely linked to the upcoming 9 May Victory Day commemorations and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's desire to have a symbolic success in Ukraine," it said, referring to Victory Day when celebrates Russia's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Last week, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres traveled to Europe where he secured a deal from Russia for the governmental body with the International Committee Red Cross to facilitate the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol and its steel plant.

RELATED Putin apologizes to Israel for head envoy's Hitler comments

The U.N. head told a Security Council meeting on Thursday that 169 civilians had been safely evacuated from Mariupol Tuesday, including 101 from Azovstal. On Wednesday, 320 civilians were evacuated from the city and surrounding area, he said, with a third evacuation underway as he spoke to the meeting.

The ICRC confirmed in a statement that more than 300 civilians were evacuated from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday and "several dozen" from the plant the day earlier.

Gregory Brissonneau, a ICRC member who led evacuation from the plant, said some had been there for two months without seeing the sky.

RELATED First lady Jill Biden to visit Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia on Mother's Day

"They did not know what was happening outside," he said in a statement. "They were under shock; they were asking if we are going to be able to also release the other civilians stuck in Azovstal plan and some were asking for medical care as well."

In his nightly address on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Russia's assault on the plant and that civilians are still present there.

"Civilians still need to be taken out -- women, children," he said. "Many children who are still there. Just imagine this hell! More than two months of constant shelling, bombing, constant death nearby."

Scenes from the rubble: Russian forces attack Ukraine capital, Kyiv

Ukrainian service members stand beside a damaged building in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 18. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

