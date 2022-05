Authorities said a strong explosion seriously damaged the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, Cuba, on Friday. Officials said a gas leak may be to blame. Photo by Ernesto Mastrascusa/EPA-EFE

May 6 (UPI) -- An explosion at a historic hotel in Havana, Cuba, on Friday killed at least eight people and injured 30 others, local officials said. The Cuban Presidential Office said a gas leak might be to blame for the blast, which destroyed the Hotel Saratoga. The explosion also damaged vehicles outside the building. Advertisement

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the explosion was caused by a gas leak," the office said in a tweet.

Officials said they were searching the rubble from the building for 13 people believed to be missing.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited the site of the blast and Hermanos Ameijeras hospital, where dozens of the injured were taken.

The Hotel Saratoga was built in 1880 as a warehouse and was converted in 1933 to a hotel. It includes 96 hotel rooms, two bars, two restaurants and a spa.

The presidential office said a nearby school was evacuated.