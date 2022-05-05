Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 5, 2022 / 7:29 AM

Ukraine fighters retake some Russian-held areas as Moscow keeps up Mariupol attacks

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Ukraine fighters retake some Russian-held areas as Moscow keeps up Mariupol attacks
Ukrainian civilians, some injured, arrive on a bus in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Tuesday from the southern city of Mariupol. Photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE

May 5 (UPI) -- Russian forces on Thursday kept up an onslaught against Ukrainian forces at a steel plant-turned-bunker in the key port city of Mariupol, but Ukrainian officials say they're having some success repelling Russian troops and retaking some areas in the south and east.

Russian troops have been heavily attacking the expansive Azovstal steel plant for days, where the last remaining Ukrainian fighters and some civilians have been holed up for weeks. Humanitarian officials have managed to evacuate some of the citizens from the plant.

Advertisement

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor, said that Russia shelled the plant throughout Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

"There is non-stop shelling and assault, even at night with the adjustment of fire from drones. In some areas, hostilities are already beyond the fence of the plant," Andriushchenko said, according to CNN. "The last [four square miles] of freedom in Mariupol have been turned into hell."

RELATED EU to increase military support for Moldova amid explosions in separatist region

Officials said almost 350 civilians who were evacuated from the plant earlier this week had safely reached the city of Zaporizhzhia in central Ukraine late on Wednesday.

The Red Cross, which took part in evacuation operations, called negotiations with Russian officials for the humanitarian corridor a "very delicate operation."

Advertisement

"It's a progressive trust-building exercise, which is important as our role as neutral intermediary," Red Cross spokesman Chris Hanger said, according to NBC News. "We wish we would have gotten more civilians out."

RELATED Surrounded Ukrainian forces have lost contact, Mariupol mayor says

Ukrainian fighters have said that Russian forces breached the plant's perimeter in their advance on opposition targets.

Moscow has stated the importance of capturing Mariupol, as it offers access to Crimea -- which was annexed by Russia in 2014 -- and the Donbas in eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin declared victory in Mariupol last month, but there are still pockets of resistance from Ukrainian fighters there.

Meanwhile, Kyiv said Thursday that Ukrainian forces have retaken several Russian-held areas in the east and in southern Ukraine, around Mykolayiv and Kherson.

RELATED Vladimir Putin's potential use of nuclear weapons can't be dismissed

Moscow is keeping up efforts to gain total control of the east's Donbas region, which includes the separatist-held areas of Luhansk and Donetsk, and is working to establish a land corridor from the region to Crimea via Mariupol. Russia had carried out nearly 50 airstrikes in the area on Tuesday.

The Russian defense ministry said forces have destroyed six railway stations that it said were used to supply Ukrainian fighters -- and that Russian submarines in the Black Sea destroyed four Ukrainian ammunition and arms depots.

Advertisement

British intelligence officials said that Moscow is making a new push to take over the eastern Ukrainian cities of Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk.

"Russia will likely seek to inflate the threat posed to Ukraine by these exercises in order to fix Ukrainian forces in the North, preventing them from being committed to the battle for the Donbas," the British Ministry of Defense said in a tweet.

"Deviation from normal exercise activity that could pose a threat to allies and partners is not currently anticipated."

Taking shelter in Ukraine

Lyubov Ivanovna Vlasenko, 70, (L) and her husband Gennady Ivanovich Sergeev, 74, eat lunch in the basement-turned bunker moments after Russian artillery landed approximately 800 meters away in the Pyatikhatki district, of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 1, 2022. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Queen Elizabeth II to miss royal garden parties this month due to mobility issues
World News // 47 minutes ago
Queen Elizabeth II to miss royal garden parties this month due to mobility issues
May 5 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrated her 96th birthday in April, will not participate in this year's royal garden party events due to mobility challenges, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.
Beijing closes subway stations as COVID-19 restrictions tighten
World News // 11 hours ago
Beijing closes subway stations as COVID-19 restrictions tighten
May 4 (UPI) -- Beijing tightened its measures to counter COVID-19 outbreaks on Wednesday, closing a number of subway stations, city officials announced.
EU to increase military support for Moldova amid explosions in separatist region
World News // 11 hours ago
EU to increase military support for Moldova amid explosions in separatist region
May 4 (UPI) -- European Council President Charles Michel said Wednesday the European Union plans to "significantly increase" military support for Moldova after concern Russia's war in Ukraine could spread to the country.
Surrounded Ukrainian forces have lost contact, Mariupol mayor says
World News // 19 hours ago
Surrounded Ukrainian forces have lost contact, Mariupol mayor says
May 4 (UPI) -- The mayor of Mariupol said on television Wednesday that he has lost contact with Ukrainian forces in the besieged city's steel factory.
Former Belarusian leader Stanislav Shushkevich dies in Minsk
World News // 20 hours ago
Former Belarusian leader Stanislav Shushkevich dies in Minsk
May 4 (UPI) -- Stanislav Shushkevich, the first leader of an independent Belarus after the fall of the Soviet Union, died in Minsk on Wednesday at 87.
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid growing nuclear threat
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid growing nuclear threat
May 4 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the sea off of its east coast Wednesday, the militaries of South Korea and Japan said, as concerns rise that a nuclear provocation is on the way.
EU proposes complete ban on Russian oil in sixth sanctions package
World News // 1 day ago
EU proposes complete ban on Russian oil in sixth sanctions package
May 4 (UPI) -- The head of the European Union on Wednesday proposed to member states a complete ban on Russian oil as part of the bloc's sixth sanctions package to be levied against Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Australia sanctions 110 Russians over Ukraine war
World News // 1 day ago
Australia sanctions 110 Russians over Ukraine war
May 4 (UPI) -- Australia imposed sanctions against 110 Russians, mostly politicians, on Wednesday over their country's war in Ukraine.
British PM Johnson says 'Ukraine will be free' during speech to Kyiv lawmakers
World News // 1 day ago
British PM Johnson says 'Ukraine will be free' during speech to Kyiv lawmakers
May 3 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "Ukraine will be free," during a taped address to Kyiv lawmakers on Tuesday.
Rome residents impose curfew after increase in wild boar attacks
World News // 1 day ago
Rome residents impose curfew after increase in wild boar attacks
May 3 (UPI) -- People living in Rome began imposing curfews Tuesday after a growing number of encounters with wild boars, according to residents in several neighborhoods.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal Reserve orders half-point interest rate hike in move to curb rising inflation
Federal Reserve orders half-point interest rate hike in move to curb rising inflation
Amber Heard delivers 'painful and difficult' testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial
Amber Heard delivers 'painful and difficult' testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial
Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution for deceptive tax preparation practices
Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution for deceptive tax preparation practices
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for COVID-19
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for COVID-19
Surrounded Ukrainian forces have lost contact, Mariupol mayor says
Surrounded Ukrainian forces have lost contact, Mariupol mayor says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement