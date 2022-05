The London-to-New York flight was somewhere over Ireland when it had to turn around and return to Heathrow Airport due to what Virgin termed a "rostering error." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- A Virgin Atlantic flight from London to New York City this week had to turn around in mid-flight when it was learned that one of the pilots was missing a final evaluation required by the carrier. The flight, an Airbus A330, took off from London Heathrow Airport on Monday -- but turned around less than an hour into the flight when the crew discovered that the first officer hadn't completed the final flying test that the airline requires for all pilots. Advertisement

Virgin emphasized that the first officer, who joined the carrier in 2017, was fully certified under British aviation regulations -- but simply hadn't yet passed the internal company test. Additionally, the flight's captain didn't have designated trainer status.

Upon its return at Heathrow, the flight collected a different first officer and the plane returned to the skies.

Virgin Atlantic labeled the issue a "rostering error," but insisted that the safety of everyone aboard the flight was never compromised.

"We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers, who arrived two hours and 40 minutes later than scheduled as a result of the crew change," a spokesperson for the airline said according to the Evening Standard.

British regulators also said that the staffing issue did not endanger any of the passengers.

"Virgin Atlantic has made us aware of the incident. Both pilots were suitably licensed and qualified to undertake the flight," the Civil Aviation Authority said according to the Standard.