Four people were killed and three more were injured in the Israeli city of Elad on Thursday night as the nation's Independence day was drawing to an end. Photo by Atef Safadi/EPA-EFE

May 5 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and at least four more were injured in an attack in the central Israeli town of Elad. As many as two unidentified attackers carrying a firearm and an axe attacked people walking in the ultra-Orthodox town near Tel Aviv as Israel's Independence Day was winding down on Thursday night.

At least one person fled the scene in a vehicle.

All three victims killed in the attack were men in their 40s, with one identified as Yonatan Habakkuk, a father of five.

Four more people were hospitalized, including a 60-year-old and 35-year-old who sustained serious injuries while a 40-year-old man was moderately injured and a 23-year-old man was in mild condition after fighting with the attackers.

Checkpoints were deployed along the main roads of the city as police searched for the vehicle that fled the scene and Elad's mayor asked residents to remain in their homes.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned the attack in a statement Thursday.

"The joy of Independence Day was cut short in an instant," Lapid said. "A murderous attack in Elad shocks the heart and soul ... I send heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones tonight and pray with the whole house of Israel for the safety of the wounded."

