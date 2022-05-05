Britain's first LGBTQ museum opens in London

1/3

The United Kingdom's first physical LGBTQ museum opened its doors for business for the first time on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Queer Britain

WELCOME TO QUEER BRITAIN 3...2...1 The countdown is over! The doors are open! We are the UK's first national LGBTQ+ museum. We are a dedicated space that preserves, explores and celebrates LGBTQ+ lives and stories ️‍️‍⚧️ This is your LGBTQ+ museum. This is YOUR Queer Britain! pic.twitter.com/ilFKoSB8VU— Queer Britain (@Queer_Britain) May 5, 2022 May 5 (UPI) -- Britain's first LGBTQ museum opened its doors for the first time Thursday, after years of planning. Queer Britain's first physical location is now open in London's Kings Cross neighborhood. Advertisement

Planning for the venue first began in 2018, culminating in Thursday's opening.

The museum is "a dedicated space that preserves, explores and celebrates LGBTQ+ lives and stories," according to its Twitter account.

"It is an essential place for all regardless of sexuality or gender identity, to find out about the culture they have been born into, have chosen or seek to understand. We're helping complete the Nation's family tree," the museum's website says on its homepage.

"There've been attempts to set up museums like this before, but I think the cultural landscape and the activism landscape weren't yet quite right at that point," he said. "It's also a long job that requires somebody hitting the streets every day to make it work, and I've done that for the last five years now," the museum's co-found and director Joseph Galliano told NBC News.

Raising the adequate funds took up a large part of that time, said Galliano, the former editor of Britain's Gay Times magazine.

Advertisement

RELATED Former German tennis star Boris Becker could be deported from Britain

The museum is housed in a building owned by the British charity Art Fund.

"We wanted to open as quickly as we could with a celebration of photographic material that we've already exhibited," said Galliano.

"We wanted to be able to welcome people into the space with stuff that's meaningful while we were preparing a more complex exhibition."

The museum currently has a temporary exhibit on display, entitled "Welcome to Queer Britain."

It plans to open a full exhibition during the summer.

"We'll always be changing and adapting and putting on exhibitions that will address different community stories and different communities' stories," said Galliano.

"Our next exhibition, however, is going to be a sort of flag in the sand for the kind of things that Queer Britain wants to do. It'll be a cacophony of different community voices, artifacts, art objects, imagery and people."