A handout photo made available by the Colombian Presidency shows the alleged drug cartel boss Dairo Antonio Usuga David (C), alias 'Otoniel', after his capture, in Carepa, Colombia, October 23, 2021. Usuga was extradited to New York for his initial federal court appearance Thursday on multiple charges related to cartel drug smuggling and violence. EPA-EFE/Colombian Presidency

May 5 (UPI) -- An alleged Colombian drug cartel boss extradited to New York is expected to make an initial federal court appearance Thursday to face multiple drug charges. According to federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, Dairo Usuga allegedly controls "the largest and most powerful cocaine trafficking and paramilitary organization in Colombia." Advertisement

Usuga, also known as Otoniel, was extradited to New York on charges of controlling the production, purchase and smuggling of multi-ton cocaine shipments from Colombia and Mexico into the United States.

Usuga was arrested in October.

Colombian President Iván Duque said during a video address when Usuga was captured that Usuga was the most feared drug trafficker in the world and his arrest was "only comparable to the fall of Pablo Escobar."

Usuga allegedly runs the "Clan del Golfo" drug cartel.

Prosecutors allege that in his role as cartel boss Usuga engaged in murders, kidnappings, torture and assassinations against Colombian military personnel, rival drug traffickers and potential witnesses.

Usuga is a former left-wing guerrilla and paramilitary fighter. The U.S. State Department had offered up to a $5 million reward leading to his capture or conviction.