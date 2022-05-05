Israeli Supreme Court rules to evict 1,000 Palestinians from West Bank region

May 5 (UPI) -- Eight villages in a rural area of the occupied West Bank will soon be demolished, forcing about 1,000 Palestinians to seek shelter elsewhere after Israel's Supreme Court rejected a petition to prevent their eviction.
The court's ruling late Wednesday regarding the location near Hebron -- called Masafer Yatta by Palestinians and South Hebron Hills by Israelis -- is the culmination of a legal battle spanning two decades over the future of the area Israel designated for military exercises.