May 4, 2022 / 12:28 PM

Russia fires rockets into Kharkiv as fighting in Ukraine ends 10th week

By Doug Cunningham
Smoke rises in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday after a Russian artillery attack. Russian forces have kept up the attacks in Ukraine's second-largest city. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Russia fired incendiary rockets into Ukraine's second-largest city on Wednesday -- which ignited a large fire in a civilian neighborhood of Kharkiv -- after ramping up missile attacks across the battle-scarred country.

More than 20 people were killed in the eastern Donetsk region, Ukrainian officials said, and Russian cruise missiles targeted infrastructure in Lviv in western Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials say that Russian forces are preparing for a May 9 Victory Day parade in the southern port city of Mariupol. Victory Day is held every May 9 in Russia to celebrate the Allied victory in World War II over Nazi Germany.

Mariupol has been one of Moscow's top targets since the fighting began on Feb. 24. In recent weeks, hundreds of civilians and some Ukrainian troops have been holed up in a steel plant in the city. Officials said earlier this week that some had been evacuated to safety, but dozens remain.

RELATED British PM Johnson says 'Ukraine will be free' during speech to Kyiv lawmakers

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday that London has ordered new sanctions for Russia, including a ban on exports of services like accounting and public relations.

"Doing business with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's regime is morally bankrupt and helps fund a war machine that is causing untold suffering across Ukraine," Truss said in a statement.

"Cutting Russia's access to British services will put more pressure on the Kremlin and ultimately help ensure Putin fails in Ukraine."

RELATED EU proposes complete ban on Russian oil in sixth sanctions package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also encouraged international businesses still operating in Russia to leave.

"The aggressor has to be isolated. Full, complete economic isolation. That will allow Ukraine to fight to defend our rights," Zelensky said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. "Leaving the Russian market is a must."

Earlier on Wednesday, the European Union proposed a package of new sanctions, including a total ban on importing Russian oil -- something that U.S. President Joe Biden did in March.

RELATED Pope Francis says he wants to visit Putin in Russia to help end Ukraine war

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed to European Parliament that cutting off Russian oil will be a challenge because so many EU nations depend on it.

"But we simply have to work on it," she said.

The proposed oil ban would phase in over several months.

RELATED Biden says U.S. aid 'changing people's lives' in Ukraine

Taking shelter in Ukraine

Lyubov Ivanovna Vlasenko, 70, (L) and her husband Gennady Ivanovich Sergeev, 74, eat lunch in the basement-turned bunker moments after Russian artillery landed approximately 800 meters away in the Pyatikhatki district, of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 1, 2022. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

