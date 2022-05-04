Trending
May 4, 2022 / 8:27 PM

Beijing closes subway stations as COVID-19 restrictions tighten

By Simon Druker
Officials announced on Wednesday, around 60 Beijing subway stations are now closed in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the Chinese capital. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Beijing tightened its measures to counter COVID-19 outbreaks on Wednesday, closing a number of subway stations, city officials announced.

The Chinese capital recorded 51 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, but officials still referred to the current situation as "very challenging."

Beijing closed theme parks and banned dining in restaurants over the weekend, in an effort to control the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the city announced it was closing around 60 of its subway stations as Beijing tries to avoid a full-scale lockdown like Shanghai. The subway operator did not give an estimate as to when they may reopen.

"The number of confirmed cases in the capital in this round of outbreak has exceeded the total number in the outbreak involving the Xinfadi wholesale market in 2020," municipal government spokesman Xu Hejian said during a news conference, the South China Morning Post reports.

"New case numbers have hovered near 50 for many days. Yesterday, the number of new cases dropped, but community testing is still detecting sporadic cases. The epidemic prevention and control [situation] in the capital is still very challenging."

People living in certain lockdown zones and controlled zones have been told not to leave the city in order to prevent virus transmission.

"People who have received risk alerts from Beijing Jiankangbao -- a mobile-based app used to check health codes and provide nucleic acid testing services, should not leave Beijing," said Tian Wei, an official with Beijing's information office.

