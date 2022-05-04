EU to increase military support for Moldova amid explosions in separatist region

European Council President Charles Michel said Wednesday the European Union plans to "significantly increase" military support for Moldova after concern Russia's war in Ukraine could spread to the country. Photo by Dumitru Doru/EPA-EFE

May 4 (UPI) -- European Council President Charles Michel said Wednesday that the European Union plans to step up its military support in Moldova amid concern that Russia's war in Ukraine could spread to the country. Speaking at a joint news conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in the capital city of Chisinau, Michel said the EU "stands in full solidarity" with Moldova. Advertisement

"We plan to significantly increase our support for Moldova by providing its armed forces with additional military equipment," said Michel, noting that the EU had announced $7.4 million for equipment for the medical and engineering needs of the army under the European Peace Facility last year.

Michel's comments come after reports of explosions in the region of Transnistria, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists and permanently hosts 1,500 Russian troops and an arms depot.

Sandu at the time said certain unnamed "forces inside Transnistria" were in "favor of war" and were interested in destabilizing the region.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was unaware of who was behind the explosions but suspected it was an attempt to "destabilize the region" while the Ukrainian Defense Ministry called the explosions a "planned provocation by the Russian special services."

Advertisement

Michel on Wednesday added that the EU would also provide support for Moldova to "counter disinformation, strengthen social cohesion and withstand cyberattacks" and allow it to implement reforms that will "enhance Moldova's resilience and shore up your sovereignty and independence."

RELATED North Korea fires ballistic missile amid growing nuclear threat

"It is our European duty to help and to support your country and to increase our support for your stability, security, territorial integrity and sovereignty," he added. "Our economic and political support must continue hand in hand."