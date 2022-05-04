Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 4, 2022 / 8:25 PM

EU to increase military support for Moldova amid explosions in separatist region

By Daniel Uria
EU to increase military support for Moldova amid explosions in separatist region
European Council President Charles Michel said Wednesday the European Union plans to "significantly increase" military support for Moldova after concern Russia's war in Ukraine could spread to the country. Photo by Dumitru Doru/EPA-EFE

May 4 (UPI) -- European Council President Charles Michel said Wednesday that the European Union plans to step up its military support in Moldova amid concern that Russia's war in Ukraine could spread to the country.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in the capital city of Chisinau, Michel said the EU "stands in full solidarity" with Moldova.

Advertisement

"We plan to significantly increase our support for Moldova by providing its armed forces with additional military equipment," said Michel, noting that the EU had announced $7.4 million for equipment for the medical and engineering needs of the army under the European Peace Facility last year.

Michel's comments come after reports of explosions in the region of Transnistria, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists and permanently hosts 1,500 Russian troops and an arms depot.

RELATED Surrounded Ukrainian forces have lost contact, Mariupol mayor says

Sandu at the time said certain unnamed "forces inside Transnistria" were in "favor of war" and were interested in destabilizing the region.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was unaware of who was behind the explosions but suspected it was an attempt to "destabilize the region" while the Ukrainian Defense Ministry called the explosions a "planned provocation by the Russian special services."

Advertisement

Michel on Wednesday added that the EU would also provide support for Moldova to "counter disinformation, strengthen social cohesion and withstand cyberattacks" and allow it to implement reforms that will "enhance Moldova's resilience and shore up your sovereignty and independence."

RELATED North Korea fires ballistic missile amid growing nuclear threat

"It is our European duty to help and to support your country and to increase our support for your stability, security, territorial integrity and sovereignty," he added. "Our economic and political support must continue hand in hand."

RELATED EU proposes complete ban on Russian oil in sixth sanctions package

Latest Headlines

Beijing closes subway stations as COVID-19 restrictions tighten
World News // 46 minutes ago
Beijing closes subway stations as COVID-19 restrictions tighten
May 4 (UPI) -- Beijing tightened its measures to counter COVID-19 outbreaks on Wednesday, closing a number of subway stations, city officials announced.
Surrounded Ukrainian forces have lost contact, Mariupol mayor says
World News // 8 hours ago
Surrounded Ukrainian forces have lost contact, Mariupol mayor says
May 4 (UPI) -- The mayor of Mariupol said on television Wednesday that he has lost contact with Ukrainian forces in the besieged city's steel factory.
Former Belarusian leader Stanislav Shushkevich dies in Minsk
World News // 9 hours ago
Former Belarusian leader Stanislav Shushkevich dies in Minsk
May 4 (UPI) -- Stanislav Shushkevich, the first leader of an independent Belarus after the fall of the Soviet Union, died in Minsk on Wednesday at 87.
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid growing nuclear threat
World News // 16 hours ago
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid growing nuclear threat
May 4 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the sea off of its east coast Wednesday, the militaries of South Korea and Japan said, as concerns rise that a nuclear provocation is on the way.
EU proposes complete ban on Russian oil in sixth sanctions package
World News // 16 hours ago
EU proposes complete ban on Russian oil in sixth sanctions package
May 4 (UPI) -- The head of the European Union on Wednesday proposed to member states a complete ban on Russian oil as part of the bloc's sixth sanctions package to be levied against Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Australia sanctions 110 Russians over Ukraine war
World News // 17 hours ago
Australia sanctions 110 Russians over Ukraine war
May 4 (UPI) -- Australia imposed sanctions against 110 Russians, mostly politicians, on Wednesday over their country's war in Ukraine.
British PM Johnson says 'Ukraine will be free' during speech to Kyiv lawmakers
World News // 1 day ago
British PM Johnson says 'Ukraine will be free' during speech to Kyiv lawmakers
May 3 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "Ukraine will be free," during a taped address to Kyiv lawmakers on Tuesday.
Rome residents impose curfew after increase in wild boar attacks
World News // 1 day ago
Rome residents impose curfew after increase in wild boar attacks
May 3 (UPI) -- People living in Rome began imposing curfews Tuesday after a growing number of encounters with wild boars, according to residents in several neighborhoods.
Some civilians evacuated from Mariupol, but hundreds remain in key Ukraine city
World News // 1 day ago
Some civilians evacuated from Mariupol, but hundreds remain in key Ukraine city
May 3 (UPI) -- Dozens of civilians were evacuated from the strategic port city of Mariupol on Tuesday as Russian forces stormed the steel plant where hundreds were taking refuge.
Record number of countries ranked 'very bad' for press freedom, report says
World News // 1 day ago
Record number of countries ranked 'very bad' for press freedom, report says
May 3 (UPI) -- A record number of countries have been ranked "very bad" for press freedom amid increasing media polarization, according to the new World Press Freedom Index released on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal Reserve orders half-point interest rate hike in move to curb rising inflation
Federal Reserve orders half-point interest rate hike in move to curb rising inflation
Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution for deceptive tax preparation practices
Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution for deceptive tax preparation practices
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid growing nuclear threat
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid growing nuclear threat
Police: Body found in Lake Mead barrel was likely 1970s-80s homicide victim
Police: Body found in Lake Mead barrel was likely 1970s-80s homicide victim
British PM Johnson says 'Ukraine will be free' during speech to Kyiv lawmakers
British PM Johnson says 'Ukraine will be free' during speech to Kyiv lawmakers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement