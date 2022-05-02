Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 2, 2022 / 12:04 PM

EU files antitrust complaint against Apple over mobile wallet tech

By Simon Druker
1/4
EU files antitrust complaint against Apple over mobile wallet tech
The European Commission accused Apple on Monday of antitrust practices, over restricting competition for its Apple Pay mobile wallet. File Photo by stringer/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- The European Union formally accused Apple of antitrust practices on Monday, over restricting competition for its Apple Pay mobile wallet, according to a release from the European Commission.

Apple "abused its dominant position in markets for mobile wallets on iOS devices," the European Commission said in a statement.

Advertisement

The commission accused the tech giant of restricting competition in the mobile wallet market by reserving access to near-field communication, commonly referred to as tap and go.

"This has an exclusionary effect on competitors and leads to less innovation and less choice for consumers for mobile wallets on iPhones," the commission said in a statement.

RELATED U.S. markets bounce back as Amazon, Apple post quarterly earnings

The technology facilitates communication between mobile phones and in-store payment terminals. The NFC technology is standardized, available in almost all payment terminals and is widely seen as a safer, more secure and easier system for users to navigate.

"Mobile payments play a rapidly growing role in our digital economy. It is important for the integration of European Payments markets that consumers benefit from a competitive and innovative payments landscape," the European Commission's Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

"We have indications that Apple restricted third-party access to key technology necessary to develop rival mobile wallet solutions on Apple's devices," Vestager continued. "In our Statement of Objections, we preliminarily found that Apple may have restricted competition, to the benefit of its own solution Apple Pay. If confirmed, such conduct would be illegal under our competition rules."

Advertisement
RELATED Apple rolls out virtual IDs in Arizona

If the accusations are proven, it would infringe on Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which prohibits the abuse of a dominant market position.

The commission points out that Apple Pay is the only mobile wallet solution with the ability to access the necessary NFC input on its iOS operating system. The company does not make the technology available to third-party app developers of mobile wallets.

The company now has the opportunity to respond to the list of objections.

RELATED U.S. stock indexes end April with massive losses

There is no legal deadline for bringing an antitrust investigation to an end.

The accusations are separate from those made by the commission in June 2020, which are related to Apple allegedly refusing access to Apple Pay for specific rival products.

Latest Headlines

SK hynix, SK Innovation chalk up strong performances in Q1
World News // 1 hour ago
SK hynix, SK Innovation chalk up strong performances in Q1
SEOUL, May 2 (UPI) -- South Korean refinery company SK Innovation announced Friday that its first-quarter operating profit almost tripled to $1.3 billion from a year before.
New Zealand's Mount Ruapehu shows increased volcanic activity
World News // 1 hour ago
New Zealand's Mount Ruapehu shows increased volcanic activity
May 2 (UPI) -- The temperature at New Zealand's crater lake Te Wai a-moe has risen about 35 degrees Fahrenheit in the past three days, highlighting unrest on Mount Ruapehu and concerning experts about its ongoing volcanic tremors.
4-year-old Netherlands boy borrows mother's keys, crashes car
World News // 2 hours ago
4-year-old Netherlands boy borrows mother's keys, crashes car
May 2 (UPI) -- A 4-year-old Netherlands boy took his mother's keys and crashed her vehicle into two parked cars, authorities said.
Samsung SDI to roll out next-generation batteries in 2023
World News // 2 hours ago
Samsung SDI to roll out next-generation batteries in 2023
SEOUL, May 2 (UPI) -- South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI said Thursday it would roll out solid-state batteries early next year in its pilot production line near Seoul.
New Zealand opens borders to foreign tourists for first time in 2 years
World News // 3 hours ago
New Zealand opens borders to foreign tourists for first time in 2 years
May 2 (UPI) -- For the first time in two years, New Zealand opened its borders Monday to travelers from dozens of countries -- including Britain, Canada and the United States -- in an effort to recharge tourism.
Israel condemns top Russian diplomat for claim that Adolf Hitler had Jewish blood
World News // 4 hours ago
Israel condemns top Russian diplomat for claim that Adolf Hitler had Jewish blood
May 2 (UPI) -- Israeli officials on Monday condemned remarks from Russia's chief diplomat that claimed that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was Jewish and implied that Jewish captives during World War II were responsible for the Holocaust.
Pelosi meets with Polish president in Warsaw; Russia begins attacking Mariupol again
World News // 5 hours ago
Pelosi meets with Polish president in Warsaw; Russia begins attacking Mariupol again
May 2 (UPI) -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi promised Polish President Andrzej Duda during a meeting Monday that the United States will keep up support for Ukrainian refugees and repelling Russian aggression.
Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
World News // 5 hours ago
Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
May 2 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Black Canadian-American engineer and inventor Elijah McCoy, who made great strides in improving train efficiency, with a new Doodle.
Denmark reopens embassy in Ukraine for first time in nine weeks
World News // 7 hours ago
Denmark reopens embassy in Ukraine for first time in nine weeks
May 2 (UPI) -- Denmark on Monday reopened its embassy in Kyiv after temporarily shuttering it at the start of Russia's war in Ukraine more than two months ago, officials said.
Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine
World News // 9 hours ago
Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine
May 2 (UPI) -- Britain said it has uncovered a new large-scale disinformation campaign launched by Russia targeting world leaders and Kremlin critics across various social media platforms.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine
Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine
Ukraine urges people not to spread 'Ghost of Kyiv' myth
Ukraine urges people not to spread 'Ghost of Kyiv' myth
Nine detained in connection with collapse of Chinese residential building
Nine detained in connection with collapse of Chinese residential building
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement