Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 2, 2022 / 6:18 PM

Spanish prime minister's phone hacked with Pegasus spyware in 2021

By Daniel Uria
Spanish prime minister's phone hacked with Pegasus spyware in 2021
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's cellphone was infected with Pegasus spyware in 2021, allowing the hackers to extract software and data, the Spanish government said Monday. File Pool Photo by Eduardo Munoz/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- The Spanish government on Monday announced that the cellphones of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Defense Minister Margarita Robles were infected with spyware last year.

Pegasus spying software was used to target Sanchez's phone Felix Bolaños, secretary of state in May and June 2021, while Robles's was targeted in June 2021, Felix Bolaños, secretary of state for the prime minister's office said in a news conference Monday.

Advertisement

Bolaños said that software and data were extracted from both phones, adding that the targeting must have come from a foreign nation as any such monitoring within Spain would have required judicial authorization.

"These facts have been confirmed and are irrefutable," Bolaños said. "I don't think now is the time to engage in supposition or conjecture about what the motivation may have been."

RELATED North Korean hackers pulled off $620 million crypto heist, FBI says

Spain's highest criminal court will investigate the "illicit" and "external" targeting of the phones and devices of other members of the government are being examined to determine if they have also been targeted.

Pegasus spyware was developed and sold by the Israeli firm NSO Group to governments and intelligence agencies, allowing them to track a user's mobile phone.

Advertisement

NSO Group said in a statement it would investigate "any suspicion of misuse" of the software and cooperate with any governmental investigation.

RELATED U.S. lawmakers hope to bolster infrastructure's cyber defenses amid Russian threat

"While we have not seen any information related to this alleged misuses and we are not familiar with the details of this specific case, NSO's firm stance on these issues is that the use of cyber tools in order to monitor politicians, dissidents, activists and journalists is a severe misuse of any technology and goes against the desired use of such critical tools," a representative for the firm said.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Commerce sanctioned NSO Group and three other entities, determining that they engaged in malicious cyberactivity "contrary to the foreign policy and national security interested of the U.S."

RELATED Anonymous releases 364,000 files about Russia's censorship of invasion

Latest Headlines

India PM Narendra Modi's 3-nation trip begins in Germany
World News // 4 hours ago
India PM Narendra Modi's 3-nation trip begins in Germany
May 2 (UPI) -- In his first foreign trip of 2022, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi visited Germany on Monday for the first leg of his three-nation European trip, during which he will also travel to Denmark and France.
EU files antitrust complaint against Apple over mobile wallet tech
World News // 6 hours ago
EU files antitrust complaint against Apple over mobile wallet tech
May 2 (UPI) -- The European Union formally accused Apple of antitrust practices on Monday, over restricting competition for its Apple Pay mobile wallet, according to a release from the European Commission.
SK hynix, SK Innovation chalk up strong performances in Q1
World News // 7 hours ago
SK hynix, SK Innovation chalk up strong performances in Q1
SEOUL, May 2 (UPI) -- South Korean refinery company SK Innovation announced Friday that its first-quarter operating profit almost tripled to $1.3 billion from a year before.
New Zealand's Mount Ruapehu shows increased volcanic activity
World News // 7 hours ago
New Zealand's Mount Ruapehu shows increased volcanic activity
May 2 (UPI) -- The temperature at New Zealand's crater lake Te Wai a-moe has risen about 35 degrees Fahrenheit in the past three days, highlighting unrest on Mount Ruapehu and concerning experts about its ongoing volcanic tremors.
4-year-old Netherlands boy borrows mother's keys, crashes car
World News // 8 hours ago
4-year-old Netherlands boy borrows mother's keys, crashes car
May 2 (UPI) -- A 4-year-old Netherlands boy took his mother's keys and crashed her vehicle into two parked cars, authorities said.
Samsung SDI to roll out next-generation batteries in 2023
World News // 8 hours ago
Samsung SDI to roll out next-generation batteries in 2023
SEOUL, May 2 (UPI) -- South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI said Thursday it would roll out solid-state batteries early next year in its pilot production line near Seoul.
New Zealand opens borders to foreign tourists for first time in 2 years
World News // 9 hours ago
New Zealand opens borders to foreign tourists for first time in 2 years
May 2 (UPI) -- For the first time in two years, New Zealand opened its borders Monday to travelers from dozens of countries -- including Britain, Canada and the United States -- in an effort to recharge tourism.
Israel condemns top Russian diplomat for claim that Adolf Hitler had Jewish blood
World News // 10 hours ago
Israel condemns top Russian diplomat for claim that Adolf Hitler had Jewish blood
May 2 (UPI) -- Israeli officials on Monday condemned remarks from Russia's chief diplomat that claimed that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was Jewish and implied that Jewish captives during World War II were responsible for the Holocaust.
Pelosi meets with Polish president in Warsaw; Russia begins attacking Mariupol again
World News // 11 hours ago
Pelosi meets with Polish president in Warsaw; Russia begins attacking Mariupol again
May 2 (UPI) -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi promised Polish President Andrzej Duda during a meeting Monday that the United States will keep up support for Ukrainian refugees and repelling Russian aggression.
Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
World News // 11 hours ago
Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
May 2 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Black Canadian-American engineer and inventor Elijah McCoy, who made great strides in improving train efficiency, with a new Doodle.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine
Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine
Supreme Court rules 9-0 against city of Boston for refusing to allow Christian Flag
Supreme Court rules 9-0 against city of Boston for refusing to allow Christian Flag
Human remains found in a barrel at Lake Mead, Nevada police say
Human remains found in a barrel at Lake Mead, Nevada police say
Twitter again bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after new account, reports say
Twitter again bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after new account, reports say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement