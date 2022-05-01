Advertisement
May 1, 2022 / 2:27 PM

Ukraine urges people not to spread 'Ghost of Kyiv' myth

By Adam Schrader
Ukraine urges people not to spread 'Ghost of Kyiv' myth
The Ukrainian Air Force has urged people not to spread the “Ghost of Kyiv” myth as the country seeks to combat disinformation and propaganda amid war with Russia. News outlets had previously identified Maj. Stepan Tarabalka, a real Ukrainian pilot, as the mythic figure. Photo courtesy Ukrainian Air Force/Facebook

May 1 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian Air Force has urged people not to spread the "Ghost of Kyiv" myth as the country seeks to combat disinformation and propaganda amid war with Russia.

The saga started when Ukrainian media reported that an unknown fighter jet pilot had shot down six Russian planes in the first 30 hours of the invasion, which was shared by the government's official Twitter account three days later and spread with the Ghost of Kyiv nickname.

The Ghost of Kyiv became a rallying symbol for Ukrainians fighting against the Russian occupation as memes spread online. News organizations including The Times of London sought to name the heroic figure, who was identified by the outlet Friday as Maj. Stepan Tarabalka.

Tarabalka, a real pilot, was killed in an air battle on March 13 and later awarded the title "Hero of Ukraine" by President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement in the weeks after his death. He was 29.

"Hero of Ukraine Stepan Tarabalka is NOT 'Ghost of Kyiv' and he did NOT shoot down 40 planes," the Ukrainian Air Force said in its statement Saturday.

"The ghost of Kyiv is a superhero-legend, whose figure was created by Ukrainians! It is rather a collective image of the pilots of the 40th Brigade of Tactical Aviation of the Air Force, which protects the sky of the capital."

The Ukrainian Air Force also dispelled rumors that military pilots had started training on piloting F-16 fighter jets abroad and that U.S. bombers had flown over Ukraine.

"Keep calm and use official sources of information," the Ukrainian Air Force said. "Glory to Ukraine!"

Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
World News // 60 minutes ago
Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
May 1 (UPI) -- Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny, commander of the Ukrainian military, said Sunday that the country plans to move to using modern weapons that meet NATO standards as experts said the country continues to hold off Russia advances.
Nine detained in connection with collapse of Chinese residential building
World News // 2 hours ago
Nine detained in connection with collapse of Chinese residential building
May 1 (UPI) -- Nine people have been detained in connection with the collapse of a Chinese residential building over the weekend, authorities said Sunday.
Dozens of Ukrainian civilians evacuated from Mariupol
World News // 2 hours ago
Dozens of Ukrainian civilians evacuated from Mariupol
May 1 (UPI) -- Dozens of civilians were evacuated from near the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, Russian state media reported Sunday and later confirmed by Ukrainian officials.
Pelosi leads delegation to Ukraine, meets with Zelensky
World News // 5 hours ago
Pelosi leads delegation to Ukraine, meets with Zelensky
May 1 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led the first official delegation of lawmakers to Ukraine on Saturday and became the most senior United States official to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky since the war began.
Ukraine says Russian forces looted Melitopol museum of Scythian gold
World News // 17 hours ago
Ukraine says Russian forces looted Melitopol museum of Scythian gold
April 30 (UPI) -- Russian forces stormed the Melitopol Museum of Local History and stole rare Scythian gold artifacts, according to officials in Ukraine.
Saudi Arabia announces official start of Eid al-Fitr
World News // 20 hours ago
Saudi Arabia announces official start of Eid al-Fitr
April 30 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court on Saturday announced that Eid al-Fitr, the holiday celebrating the end of fasting for Ramadan, would begin Monday.
Ukrainians evacuate Ruska Lozova as Mariupol seeks route
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainians evacuate Ruska Lozova as Mariupol seeks route
April 30 (UPI) -- Ukrainians began evacuating civilians from the village of Ruska Lozova on Saturday as leaders in Mariupol hoped to secure at least one route to leave the city on the southern coast.
Russian Defense Ministry confirms submarine missile attacks on Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Russian Defense Ministry confirms submarine missile attacks on Ukraine
April 30 (UPI) -- Russia's Defense Ministry has confirmed earlier Ukrainian military claims that it used a submarine in the Black Sea to launch cruise missile attacks on Ukraine.
'King of Torture' testifies in USS Cole case
World News // 1 day ago
'King of Torture' testifies in USS Cole case
At a pretrial hearing in the case against the accused mastermind of the USS Cole bombing, a former Army interrogator said he subjected a prisoner held at Bagram prison in Afghanistan to days of sleep deprivation.
British MP Neil Parish resigns after watching porn on the job
World News // 1 day ago
British MP Neil Parish resigns after watching porn on the job
April 30 (UPI) -- Conservative member of British Parliament Neil Parish announced Saturday that he will resign after admitting to watching porn twice at work.
