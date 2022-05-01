Advertisement
World News
May 1, 2022 / 2:07 PM

Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault

By Adam Schrader
Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
Savelii, 10, reacts at his father's grave, who died defending Irpin city as a member of territorial defense, in Irpin, Ukraine, on Sunday. Photo by Mikhail Palinchak/EPA-EFE

May 1 (UPI) -- Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny, the commander of the Ukrainian military, said Sunday that the country plans to move to using modern weapons that meet NATO standards as experts said the country continues to hold off Russia's assault on its eastern region.

Zaluzhny's comments were made in a telephone call with Gen. Mark Milley, the U.S. chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, The New York Times reported.

Advertisement

The country has been relying on using Soviet-era weapons shipped from its allies and has received some weapons that meet NATO standards that have not yet made it into its defense effort.

Milley on Saturday also spoke with Gen. Rajmund Andrzejczak, the chief of general staff in Poland, to discuss Russia's "ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the responses of the United States and Poland," according to a readout.

Advertisement
RELATED Dozens of Ukrainian civilians evacuated from Mariupol

The readout, provided by Joint Staff spokesman Col. Dave Butler, noted that the U.S. and Poland "continue to share a strong defense relationship and cooperate on a wide range of programs."

The Institute for the Study of War, a thinktank based in Washington, D.C., said in an analysis update Saturday that troop reinforcements Russia recently sent to eastern Ukraine are "unlikely to enable stalled Russian forces to achieve substantial advances."

The thinktank said that the reinforcements are "unlikely to enable Russian forces to break the current deadlock" because Russian attacks remain confined to two major highways "and cannot leverage greater numbers."

RELATED Pelosi leads delegation to Ukraine, meets with Zelensky

Ukrainian forces have also made several successful counterattacks out of Kharkiv and recaptured a ring of suburbs that may "force Russian forces to redeploy units intended for the Izium axis to hold these positions," according to the thinktank.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Sunday visited Yagidne and Lukashivka, two villages in the Chernihiv region that officials said had been liberated.

The Institute for the Study of War predicted that Ukrainian forces may even be able to conduct wider counterattacks "in the coming days."

RELATED Ukraine says Russian forces looted Melitopol museum of Scythian gold

The Ukraine Defense Ministry said in a statement Sunday that Russia has sent weapons and military equipment by rail to its border with Ukraine from three of its military districts and its Northern Fleet.

Advertisement

"There is a threat that the enemy will launch missile strikes on military and civilian infrastructure throughout Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Belarus, as well as provocations by the enemy on the specified section of the state border of Ukraine," the statement reads.

The ministry said that Russian forces on Sunday continued to carry out airstrikes and artillery fire on Khariv as their forces "strengthen" its offensive operations toward Izium.

Nine Russian attacks "have been repulsed" in the Donbas region, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said, and dozens of military vehicles including eight tanks were reportedly destroyed.

The military updates came as Ned Price, the spokesman for the U.S. State Department, said Saturday that the United States plans to start initial visits to Lviv this week in its plans to "as soon as possible" return diplomats to the country.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to follow up on their April 24 meeting in Kyiv," Price said in a readout.

"The Secretary emphasized the United States' robust support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's brutal aggression."

Price added that Blinken and Kuleba also discussed the request the administration of President Joe Biden made to the U.S. Congress on Thursday for $33 billion in security, economic, and humanitarian aid "to empower Ukraine to defeat the Kremlin's unconscionable war."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Ukraine urges people not to spread 'Ghost of Kyiv' myth
World News // 39 minutes ago
Ukraine urges people not to spread 'Ghost of Kyiv' myth
May 1 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian Air Force has urged people not to spread the "Ghost of Kyiv" myth as the country seeks to combat disinformation and propaganda amid war with Russia.
Nine detained in connection with collapse of Chinese residential building
World News // 2 hours ago
Nine detained in connection with collapse of Chinese residential building
May 1 (UPI) -- Nine people have been detained in connection with the collapse of a Chinese residential building over the weekend, authorities said Sunday.
Dozens of Ukrainian civilians evacuated from Mariupol
World News // 2 hours ago
Dozens of Ukrainian civilians evacuated from Mariupol
May 1 (UPI) -- Dozens of civilians were evacuated from near the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, Russian state media reported Sunday and later confirmed by Ukrainian officials.
Pelosi leads delegation to Ukraine, meets with Zelensky
World News // 5 hours ago
Pelosi leads delegation to Ukraine, meets with Zelensky
May 1 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led the first official delegation of lawmakers to Ukraine on Saturday and became the most senior United States official to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky since the war began.
Ukraine says Russian forces looted Melitopol museum of Scythian gold
World News // 17 hours ago
Ukraine says Russian forces looted Melitopol museum of Scythian gold
April 30 (UPI) -- Russian forces stormed the Melitopol Museum of Local History and stole rare Scythian gold artifacts, according to officials in Ukraine.
Saudi Arabia announces official start of Eid al-Fitr
World News // 20 hours ago
Saudi Arabia announces official start of Eid al-Fitr
April 30 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court on Saturday announced that Eid al-Fitr, the holiday celebrating the end of fasting for Ramadan, would begin Monday.
Ukrainians evacuate Ruska Lozova as Mariupol seeks route
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainians evacuate Ruska Lozova as Mariupol seeks route
April 30 (UPI) -- Ukrainians began evacuating civilians from the village of Ruska Lozova on Saturday as leaders in Mariupol hoped to secure at least one route to leave the city on the southern coast.
Russian Defense Ministry confirms submarine missile attacks on Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Russian Defense Ministry confirms submarine missile attacks on Ukraine
April 30 (UPI) -- Russia's Defense Ministry has confirmed earlier Ukrainian military claims that it used a submarine in the Black Sea to launch cruise missile attacks on Ukraine.
'King of Torture' testifies in USS Cole case
World News // 1 day ago
'King of Torture' testifies in USS Cole case
At a pretrial hearing in the case against the accused mastermind of the USS Cole bombing, a former Army interrogator said he subjected a prisoner held at Bagram prison in Afghanistan to days of sleep deprivation.
British MP Neil Parish resigns after watching porn on the job
World News // 1 day ago
British MP Neil Parish resigns after watching porn on the job
April 30 (UPI) -- Conservative member of British Parliament Neil Parish announced Saturday that he will resign after admitting to watching porn twice at work.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Saudi Arabia announces official start of Eid al-Fitr
Saudi Arabia announces official start of Eid al-Fitr
Ukraine says Russian forces looted Melitopol museum of Scythian gold
Ukraine says Russian forces looted Melitopol museum of Scythian gold
'King of Torture' testifies in USS Cole case
'King of Torture' testifies in USS Cole case
Ukrainians evacuate Ruska Lozova as Mariupol seeks route
Ukrainians evacuate Ruska Lozova as Mariupol seeks route
Buffett talks inflation, Munger blasts bitcoin at Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting
Buffett talks inflation, Munger blasts bitcoin at Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement