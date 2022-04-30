Advertisement
World News
April 30, 2022 / 9:18 PM

Ukraine says Russian forces looted Melitopol museum of Scythian gold

By Adam Schrader
Ukraine says Russian forces looted Melitopol museum of Scythian gold
The Golden Pectoral, a neckpiece, is an ancient Scythian artifact found in a burial kurgan at a site in southern Ukraine in 1971. Photo courtesy D. Kolosov/Wikimedia

April 30 (UPI) -- Russian forces stormed the Melitopol Museum of Local History and stole rare Scythian gold artifacts, according to officials in Ukraine.

"The orcs have taken hold of our Scythian gold," Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said, according to Ukrinform -- the nation's information and news agency.

Advertisement

"This is one of the largest and most expensive collections in Ukraine, and today we don't know where they took it, whether it was hidden or stolen. We don't know about its fate, but of course this gold has been stolen from our community, and I hope that we will be able to get it back."

Leila Ibrahimova, the director of the Melitopol Museum of Local History, told The New York Times that Russian forces had kidnapped a museum caretaker at gunpoint and ordered her to show them the artifacts that the museum had hidden earlier in the invasion.

Advertisement
RELATED Britain to send team to Ukraine to investigate sexual assault crimes

A "mysterious man" in a white lab coat was with the troops when they showed up at the museum on Wednesday and used special gloves to steal the ancient artifacts from the cardboard boxes where they had been stashed in the museum's cellar, The New York Times reported.

In all, Russian troops looted at least 198 gold items, rare old weapons, centuries-old silver coins and special medals, Ibrahimova said.

Ibrahimova herself was kidnapped by Russian forces in mid-March, according to a press release at the time from the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide in Kyiv.

RELATED Ukrainians evacuate Ruska Lozova as Mariupol seeks route

"The occupiers are purposefully repressing representatives of Ukrainian culture, intimidating Ukrainians, and threatening the most active ones," the Holodomor Museum alleged in its statement.

Ibrahimova was questioned and released after she and other museum staff members had tried to hide the precious artifacts in the cellar when control of the city was taken by Russian forces.

"We knew that any second someone could come into the museum with a weapon," she said. "We hid everything but somehow they found it."

RELATED Russian Defense Ministry confirms submarine missile attacks on Ukraine

The Scythians were nomadic people that migrated from Iran to southern Russia and Ukraine around 800 B.C.E. and an empire centered in what is now Crimea, the region of Ukraine annexed by Russia in 2014.

Advertisement

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization on Tuesday confirmed Tuesday that at least 110 sites have been destroyed since the start the invasion on Feb. 24.

Russia's scorched-earth tactics have led to the destruction of at least 48 religious sites, 10 museums, 22 historic buildings, 11 buildings dedicated to cultural activities, 13 monuments and six libraries.

Museums that have been damaged or destroyed include the Ivankiv Museum in the Kyiv region, the Regional Art Museum in Chernihiv and the Kharkiv National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

Concern over the cultural artifacts of Ukraine has led international institutions such as Venice's Civic Museums to send supplies to Ukrainian museums to help secure such priceless art and artifacts.

The Lviv National Art Gallery will receive protective fabrics, foam panels and data loggers for tracking changes in humidity and temperature from the museums in Venice, Italy, The Art Newspaper reported.

According to the outlet, the donation is part of Save Ukraine Art 22 - an initiative from private companies and public institutions to create a supply chain of materials to help Ukrainian museums save the art.

The Art Newspaper noted that the Lviv National Gallery, a network of 18 museums, has also attempted to hide its collection of 67,000 works from the Russian invaders.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Saudi Arabia announces official start of Eid al-Fitr
World News // 4 hours ago
Saudi Arabia announces official start of Eid al-Fitr
April 30 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court on Saturday announced that Eid al-Fitr, the holiday celebrating the end of fasting for Ramadan, would begin Monday.
Ukrainians evacuate Ruska Lozova as Mariupol seeks route
World News // 7 hours ago
Ukrainians evacuate Ruska Lozova as Mariupol seeks route
April 30 (UPI) -- Ukrainians began evacuating civilians from the village of Ruska Lozova on Saturday as leaders in Mariupol hoped to secure at least one route to leave the city on the southern coast.
Russian Defense Ministry confirms submarine missile attacks on Ukraine
World News // 12 hours ago
Russian Defense Ministry confirms submarine missile attacks on Ukraine
April 30 (UPI) -- Russia's Defense Ministry has confirmed earlier Ukrainian military claims that it used a submarine in the Black Sea to launch cruise missile attacks on Ukraine.
'King of Torture' testifies in USS Cole case
World News // 8 hours ago
'King of Torture' testifies in USS Cole case
At a pretrial hearing in the case against the accused mastermind of the USS Cole bombing, a former Army interrogator said he subjected a prisoner held at Bagram prison in Afghanistan to days of sleep deprivation.
British MP Neil Parish resigns after watching porn on the job
World News // 11 hours ago
British MP Neil Parish resigns after watching porn on the job
April 30 (UPI) -- Conservative member of British Parliament Neil Parish announced Saturday that he will resign after admitting to watching porn twice at work.
Sweden, Finland remain undecided on membership as troops train with NATO
World News // 22 hours ago
Sweden, Finland remain undecided on membership as troops train with NATO
April 30 (UPI) -- The foreign ministers for Sweden and Finland said their nations remain undecided on membership as their troops conducted training with NATO.
Psaki reiterates Biden's call to expel Russia from G20 after Putin confirms attendance
World News // 1 day ago
Psaki reiterates Biden's call to expel Russia from G20 after Putin confirms attendance
April 29 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday reiterated President Joe Biden's calls to expel Russia from the Group of 20 intergovernmental forum after President Vladimir Putin confirmed his interest in attending.
ISIS 'Beatle' gets life sentence for role in kidnappings that led to beheadings
World News // 1 day ago
ISIS 'Beatle' gets life sentence for role in kidnappings that led to beheadings
April 29 (UPI) -- An ISIS member in a terror cell dubbed "the Beatles" was sentenced to life in prison Friday for being involved in the deaths of Americans, Japanese and British citizens in Syria.
More than 3,000 migrants dead, missing in 2021 after Europe crossing attempt
World News // 1 day ago
More than 3,000 migrants dead, missing in 2021 after Europe crossing attempt
April 29 (UPI) -- More than 3,000 migrants died or went missing last year, while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea or Atlantic Ocean, according to a UN Refugee Agency report issued on Friday.
Britain to send team to Ukraine to investigate sexual assault crimes
World News // 1 day ago
Britain to send team to Ukraine to investigate sexual assault crimes
April 29 (UPI) -- British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Friday that the country will send a team of investigators to Ukraine to probe allegations of war crimes, including sexual violence by the Russian military.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian Defense Ministry confirms submarine missile attacks on Ukraine
Russian Defense Ministry confirms submarine missile attacks on Ukraine
Powerful tornado carves path of destruction through suburb of Wichita, Kan.
Powerful tornado carves path of destruction through suburb of Wichita, Kan.
New York judge rejects Trump attempt to purge contempt ruling
New York judge rejects Trump attempt to purge contempt ruling
Saudi Arabia announces official start of Eid al-Fitr
Saudi Arabia announces official start of Eid al-Fitr
Sweden, Finland remain undecided on membership as troops train with NATO
Sweden, Finland remain undecided on membership as troops train with NATO
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement