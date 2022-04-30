Advertisement
World News
April 30, 2022 / 2:28 PM

Mariupol city council expresses hope for at least 1 evacuation route

By Sommer Brokaw
Mariupol city council expresses hope for at least 1 evacuation route
Smoke rises after shelling of the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol, one of the largest commercial seaports in Ukraine, on the northern coast of the Sea of Azov. Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE

April 30 (UPI) -- Russia has rejected proposals for the evacuation of civilians out of besieged Mariupol, but the city's leaders said Saturday there may be at least one route.

"There is hope for the evacuation of Mariupol residents to territory controlled by Ukraine today from Port City," which is a shopping mall, Mariupol city council said in a Telegram post. "We are waiting for confirmation."

Advertisement

"We believe," the city council added with a fingers crossed emoji.

"The occupiers allowed movement between the Left Bank district and other districts of the city on the right bank," Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the Mariupol mayor, said on Telegram, according to CNN. "The movement is open across the bridge to Mukhino."

RELATED Mariupol steel plant endures Russian attacks as mayor issues plea to rebuild

Some 100,000 people are still in Mariupol, which is a quarter of the population that it had before the Russia-Ukraine war broke out Feb. 24.

Advertisement

"Cholera, dysentery, and Escherichia coli: about 100,000 #Mariupol residents are in mortal danger not only due to shelling but also to intolerable living conditions and unsanitary conditions," the Ukrainian Parliament said Saturday in a series of Twitter posts.

"The air temperature has already reached 20 degrees," the Ukrainian Parliament added in the series of posts. "Powerful and deadly epidemics could soon break out in the city -- due to the lack of centralized water supply and sanitation, the decomposition of thousands of corpses under the rubble, and a catastrophic shortage of water and food.

RELATED Mariupol steel plant endures Russian attacks as mayor issues plea to rebuild

"The occupiers cannot provide the existing population with food, water, and medicine," the posts continued. "They block all evacuation attempts. And without that, people will die. Now in the ruined #Mariupol, there are medieval living conditions. Immediate and complete evacuation is needed!"

The United Nations mission and the Red Cross are negotiating to secure the evacuation of hundreds of local people trapped at the Azovstal steel plant, the city's last remaining holdout, Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boychenko said.

Ukrainian officials said Thursday that Russia had carried out airstrikes on a field hospital within the plant.

Boychenko added that more than 600 were injured in the bombing.

Advertisement

An commander of a unit of the Ukrainian armed forces called the Azov regiment told CNN on Friday that children from 4 months to 16 years old were trapped inside, including some in cellars and bunkers that are now unreachable since they've been covered by rubble.

The attack prompted renewed calls from the United Nations to open up humanitarian corridors to the city.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a news conference in Kyiv that people inside the besieged city of Mariupol were in desperate need of help.

The Azov regiment posted footage from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on YouTube last week, which showed women and children underground in a dark, damp basement. Also, in the video footage, a woman said she's not seen the sun in weeks, and will soon run out of food; an old woman with her head bandaged and bloodied shivered in a cot; and a baby wore a plastic bag fastened with duct tape around the waist since there were no diapers left.

During a phone call with Guterres, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey is ready to support the United Nations' work on evacuations and humanitarian aid, the president's media office said Saturday.

Advertisement

Guterres said on Twitter Friday that the United Nations "will redouble its efforts to save lives and reduce human suffering."

"In this war, as in all wars, the civilians always pay the highest prices," Guterres added.

There have been 2,899 killed and 3,235 injured since the war began, according to a United Nations human rights office's latest update.

Over 5.4 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees, as of Friday, U.N. figures show.

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

European Union leaders attend a summit at the Chateau de Versailles near Paris on March 11, 2022. Photo by the European Union/ UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

'King of Torture' testifies in USS Cole case
World News // 23 minutes ago
'King of Torture' testifies in USS Cole case
At a pretrial hearing in the case against the accused mastermind of the USS Cole bombing, a former Army interrogator said he subjected a prisoner held at Bagram prison in Afghanistan to days of sleep deprivation.
British MP Neil Parish resigns after watching porn on the job
World News // 3 hours ago
British MP Neil Parish resigns after watching porn on the job
April 30 (UPI) -- Conservative member of British Parliament Neil Parish announced Saturday that he will resign after admitting to watching porn twice at work.
Russian Defense Ministry confirms submarine missile attacks on Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
Russian Defense Ministry confirms submarine missile attacks on Ukraine
April 30 (UPI) -- Russia's Defense Ministry has confirmed earlier Ukrainian military claims that it used a submarine in the Black Sea to launch cruise missile attacks on Ukraine.
Sweden, Finland remain undecided on membership as troops train with NATO
World News // 14 hours ago
Sweden, Finland remain undecided on membership as troops train with NATO
April 30 (UPI) -- The foreign ministers for Sweden and Finland said their nations remain undecided on membership as their troops conducted training with NATO.
Psaki reiterates Biden's call to expel Russia from G20 after Putin confirms attendance
World News // 1 day ago
Psaki reiterates Biden's call to expel Russia from G20 after Putin confirms attendance
April 29 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday reiterated President Joe Biden's calls to expel Russia from the Group of 20 intergovernmental forum after President Vladimir Putin confirmed his interest in attending.
ISIS 'Beatle' gets life sentence for role in kidnappings that led to beheadings
World News // 22 hours ago
ISIS 'Beatle' gets life sentence for role in kidnappings that led to beheadings
April 29 (UPI) -- An ISIS member in a terror cell dubbed "the Beatles" was sentenced to life in prison Friday for being involved in the deaths of Americans, Japanese and British citizens in Syria.
More than 3,000 migrants dead, missing in 2021 after Europe crossing attempt
World News // 23 hours ago
More than 3,000 migrants dead, missing in 2021 after Europe crossing attempt
April 29 (UPI) -- More than 3,000 migrants died or went missing last year, while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea or Atlantic Ocean, according to a UN Refugee Agency report issued on Friday.
Britain to send team to Ukraine to investigate sexual assault crimes
World News // 1 day ago
Britain to send team to Ukraine to investigate sexual assault crimes
April 29 (UPI) -- British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Friday that the country will send a team of investigators to Ukraine to probe allegations of war crimes, including sexual violence by the Russian military.
At least 10 killed, others injured in explosive attack on mosque in Kabul
World News // 1 day ago
At least 10 killed, others injured in explosive attack on mosque in Kabul
April 29 (UPI) -- At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 others were wounded on Friday following an explosion at a mosque in Kabul.
British Parliament member Neil Parish suspended amid pornography allegations
World News // 1 day ago
British Parliament member Neil Parish suspended amid pornography allegations
April 29 (UPI) -- A previously unnamed -- and currently suspended -- Conservative member of British Parliament accused of watching pornography in the House of Commons has been identified as MP Neil Parish.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Republican senators blast creation of Disinformation Governance Board
Republican senators blast creation of Disinformation Governance Board
Russian Defense Ministry confirms submarine missile attacks on Ukraine
Russian Defense Ministry confirms submarine missile attacks on Ukraine
Powerful tornado carves path of destruction through suburb of Wichita, Kan.
Powerful tornado carves path of destruction through suburb of Wichita, Kan.
Tennis great Boris Becker gets 2 1/2 years in prison on bankruptcy charges
Tennis great Boris Becker gets 2 1/2 years in prison on bankruptcy charges
New York judge rejects Trump attempt to purge contempt ruling
New York judge rejects Trump attempt to purge contempt ruling
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement