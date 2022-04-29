At least 10 killed, others injured in explosive attack on mosque in Kabul

April 29 (UPI) -- At least 10 people were killed and many more wounded on Friday following an explosion at a mosque in Kabul.

No individual or group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast but a suicide bomber was suspected.

Hundreds of worshipers were reportedly inside the Khalifa Sahib Mosque at the time of the explosion.

The incident was the latest in a series of attacks around the country.

#Kabul: Injured worshippers file out of a mosque following an explosion earlier today. Officials confirm at least 10 dead and 30 wounded in the blast that tore through the Alauddin area in PD6. Video from: Social Media#ArianaNews #BreakingNews #Kabul #Blast #Mosque pic.twitter.com/pH8ySmSteO— Ariana News (@ArianaNews_) April 29, 2022

Khalid Zadran, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's Kabul Police, tweeted Friday that there were 40 casualties from the "bomb explosion," including 10 deaths.

Meanwhile, Haibatullah Akhunzada, the supreme leader of the Taliban, which controls the government, urged the international community to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in a message on Friday.

Six people were killed on April 19 when multiple explosions targeted education centers in Kabul.

The Taliban took control of the city in August 2021.