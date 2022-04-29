Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 29, 2022 / 2:00 PM

At least 10 killed, others injured in explosive attack on mosque in Kabul

By Rich Klein

April 29 (UPI) -- At least 10 people were killed and many more wounded on Friday following an explosion at a mosque in Kabul.

No individual or group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast but a suicide bomber was suspected.

Advertisement

Hundreds of worshipers were reportedly inside the Khalifa Sahib Mosque at the time of the explosion.

The incident was the latest in a series of attacks around the country.

Khalid Zadran, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's Kabul Police, tweeted Friday that there were 40 casualties from the "bomb explosion," including 10 deaths.

Meanwhile, Haibatullah Akhunzada, the supreme leader of the Taliban, which controls the government, urged the international community to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in a message on Friday.

Advertisement

Six people were killed on April 19 when multiple explosions targeted education centers in Kabul.

The Taliban took control of the city in August 2021.

Read More

Several dead after multiple bombing attacks across Afghanistan Bombings target education centers in Kabul; several dead Taliban militants take over Kabul; U.S. embassy in Afghanistan evacuated

Latest Headlines

British Parliament member Neil Parish suspended amid pornography allegations
World News // 30 minutes ago
British Parliament member Neil Parish suspended amid pornography allegations
April 29 (UPI) -- A previously unnamed -- and currently suspended -- Conservative member of British Parliament accused of watching pornography in the House of Commons has been identified as MP Neil Parish.
Tennis great Boris Becker gets 2 1/2 years in prison on bankruptcy charges
World News // 1 hour ago
Tennis great Boris Becker gets 2 1/2 years in prison on bankruptcy charges
April 29 (UPI) -- A British judge on Friday handed former Wimbledon champion and tennis great Boris Becker more than two years in prison for hiding money and assets after he declared bankruptcy.
U.S. blames Russian intelligence for attack on Nobel Prize winner Dmitry Muratov
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. blames Russian intelligence for attack on Nobel Prize winner Dmitry Muratov
April 29 (UPI) -- Russian intelligence was responsible for a chemical attack earlier this month on a prominent editor whose media outlet has criticized Russia's attack on Ukraine, U.S. officials said on Thursday.
Former U.S. Marine Willy Joseph Cancel killed in Ukraine, family confirms
World News // 4 hours ago
Former U.S. Marine Willy Joseph Cancel killed in Ukraine, family confirms
April 29 (UPI) -- The family of former U.S. Marine and corrections officer Willy Joseph Cancel confirmed Friday he was killed in Ukraine while fighting with their military against Russia.
Art collection from late Samsung chairman draws crowds to new exhibition in Seoul
World News // 6 hours ago
Art collection from late Samsung chairman draws crowds to new exhibition in Seoul
SEOUL, April 29 (UPI) -- One year after the enormous art collection of late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee was donated to South Korean museums, a new exhibition is sparking public interest in the masterpieces owned by the country's richest man.
Ukraine planning to remove civilians from steel plant in Mariupol; Kyiv hit by new strikes
World News // 6 hours ago
Ukraine planning to remove civilians from steel plant in Mariupol; Kyiv hit by new strikes
April 29 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that efforts are being made to get civilians safely out of the massive Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, one of the last strongholds of Ukrainian forces in the city.
Canada lifts restrictions on gay men donating blood
World News // 10 hours ago
Canada lifts restrictions on gay men donating blood
April 29 (UPI) -- Canadian health officials have lifted restrictions on gay and bisexual men donating blood following years of LGBTQ and advocacy groups accusing the federal health department of discrimination.
Russia hits Kyiv as U.N. head Guterres meets with Ukraine President Zelensky
World News // 1 day ago
Russia hits Kyiv as U.N. head Guterres meets with Ukraine President Zelensky
April 28 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday in Kyiv as he seeks to improve the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country.
Russian navy deploys dolphin units in Black Sea
World News // 19 hours ago
Russian navy deploys dolphin units in Black Sea
April 28 (UPI) -- The Russian navy has deployed its unit of trained military dolphins in the Black Sea as part of its ongoing war in Ukraine, satellite imagery published Thursday by the U.S. Naval Institute shows.
Italian newborns should take both parents' surnames, court rules
World News // 23 hours ago
Italian newborns should take both parents' surnames, court rules
April 28 (UPI) -- Italy's constitutional court has ruled that newborns should bear the surnames of both parents, a move that the country's family minister called a "fundamental step in achieving equal rights between women and men."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian navy deploys dolphin units in Black Sea
Russian navy deploys dolphin units in Black Sea
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to abolish Section 230
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to abolish Section 230
$473 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Arizona
$473 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Arizona
U.S. blames Russian intelligence for attack on Nobel Prize winner Dmitry Muratov
U.S. blames Russian intelligence for attack on Nobel Prize winner Dmitry Muratov
British PM Boris Johnson calls MP pornography allegations 'totally unacceptable'
British PM Boris Johnson calls MP pornography allegations 'totally unacceptable'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement