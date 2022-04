Liz Truss leaves No.10 Downing Street after a meeting on April 2, 2019. She said a team on investigators will visit Ukraine next month to probe sex crime allegations against the Russian military. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Friday that the country will send a team of investigators to Ukraine to probe allegations of war crimes, including sexual violence by the Russian military. The International Criminal Court and Ukrainian prosecutors have already started the process of collecting evidence and testimonies from victims and witnesses. Russia had categorically denied any charges of war crimes committed by its troops in battle. Advertisement

Truss told a meeting of ICC authorities that the team would reach Ukraine next month and concentrate on investigating rape allegations.

"Russia has brought barbarity to Ukraine and committed vile atrocities, including against women," Truss said in a statement. "British expertise will help uncover the truth and hold Putin's regime to account for its actions. Justice will be done."

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab visited The Hague in March to offer support to the ICC in its investigation. A report by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Moscow Mechanism found credible evidence of murder, rape and torture and forced deportation committed by Russia during its invasion of Ukraine.