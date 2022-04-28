Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 28, 2022 / 5:16 AM

U.N. head Guterres arrives in Ukraine for talks with President Zelensky

By Darryl Coote
U.N. head Guterres arrives in Ukraine for talks with President Zelensky
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Ukraine late Wednesday for talks with Ukrainian officials. Photo courtesy of United Nations/Twitter

April 28 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials on Thursday in Kyiv as he seeks to improve the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country.

The U.N. chief landed in Kyiv late Wednesday after meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Advertisement

"We will continue our work to expand humanitarian support & secure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones," Guterres tweeted on landing in Ukraine. "The sooner this war ends, the better -- for the sake of Ukraine, Russia and the world."

Guterres had embarked upon the his Europe trip Monday, which began with a stop over in Turkey for talks with its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, before heading to Moscow for talks with Putin, who agreed "in principle" to allow the U.N. and the International Committee of the Red Cross to be involved in evacuating civilians from an iron and steel plant in the besieged southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

RELATED Russian cyberattacks in Ukraine conducted alongside ground invasion, says Microsoft

Russian attacks have targeted the Azovstal plant where resistant fighters and civilians have sought refuge. The ICRC over the weekend called for immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access to allow thousands of civilians and hundreds of wounded to evacuate from the city and the plant.

Advertisement

Fahan Haq, deputy spokesman for Guterres, told reporters during a press briefing Wednesday that the U.N. held follow-up conversations about those evacuations efforts with officials in Moscow and Kyiv, specifically about developing an operational framework for that effort.

"Speed is of the essence," he said, adding they have put people on the ground to in preparation.

RELATED Surrendering Ukrainians were executed by Russia, U.S. says in U.N. war crimes meeting

"Ultimately, what we want is to make sure a cease-fire would be respected that would allow us to move people safely," he said.

The evacuations, however, depend on the outcome of discussions with both parties, he added.

Guterres' trip to Ukraine comes as the country's defense minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, warned of "extremely difficult weeks ahead."

RELATED Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited to 2022 G20 summit

"The enemy is fully aware of its strategic defeat, but will still try to harm us as much as possible," he said in a post on Facebook. "Unfortunately, we will still lose members of our armed forces because we achieve victory. There will still be destruction and painful casualties."

Ahead of the trip Haq had told reporters that Guterres believed that there was a "real opportunity" to achieve either a cease-fire or concrete improvements in the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, resulting in nearly 2,800 civilians killed and more than 5.3 million forced to flee the country, according to U.N. data.

Advertisement

Scenes from the rubble: Russian forces attack Ukraine capital, Kyiv

Ukrainian service members stand beside a damaged building in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 18. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Russian cyberattacks in Ukraine conducted alongside ground invasion, says Microsoft
World News // 1 hour ago
Russian cyberattacks in Ukraine conducted alongside ground invasion, says Microsoft
April 28 (UPI) -- U.S. technology giant Microsoft said it has observed Russia-aligned hackers conducting cyberattacks against Ukraine in concert with the Kremlin's military invasion of the Eastern European country.
8 dead, 11 injured in fighting at Mexican cement plant
World News // 6 hours ago
8 dead, 11 injured in fighting at Mexican cement plant
April 27 (UPI) -- At least eight people were killed and 11 others injured in fighting that erupted early Wednesday between two groups of rival workers of a Mexican cement plant in the state of Hidalgo.
Ida retired from list of Atlantic hurricane names
World News // 9 hours ago
Ida retired from list of Atlantic hurricane names
April 27 (UPI) -- The name Ida will no longer be used to identify Atlantic hurricanes after a devastating Category 4 storm in the United States last year, the World Meteorological Organization Hurricane Committee said Wednesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited to 2022 G20 summit
World News // 10 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited to 2022 G20 summit
April 27 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that he was invited to the 2022 G20 summit by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, whose nation is set to host the meeting.
Guantanamo court weighs testimony from alternative suspect in USS Cole case
World News // 10 hours ago
Guantanamo court weighs testimony from alternative suspect in USS Cole case
GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba, April 27 (UPI) -- Defense lawyers who represent the accused mastermind behind the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole sought Wednesday to limit testimony from federal agents who interviewed an alternative suspected organizer of the attack.
Mariupol steel plant endures Russian attacks as mayor issues plea to rebuild
World News // 11 hours ago
Mariupol steel plant endures Russian attacks as mayor issues plea to rebuild
April 27 (UPI) -- The mayor of Mariupol on Wednesday called for European allies to help rebuild the southern Ukrainian city even as Russia carried out more attacks on a steel plant where hundreds have taken shelter.
British radio host Tim Westwood steps down amid sexual misconduct allegations
World News // 15 hours ago
British radio host Tim Westwood steps down amid sexual misconduct allegations
April 27 (UPI) -- British disc jockey Tim Westwood has stepped down from his radio show following multiple recent allegations of sexual misconduct, a Global Radio spokesperson said Wednesday.
European Union announces end of COVID-19 emergency phase
World News // 16 hours ago
European Union announces end of COVID-19 emergency phase
April 27 (UPI) -- The European Union announced the end of its emergency phase Wednesday in the COVID-19 pandemic. The EU urged vaccination and boosters, testing and surveillance to prepare for a possible new wave of cases in the fall.
Australian official calls China's Solomon Islands pact political interference
World News // 17 hours ago
Australian official calls China's Solomon Islands pact political interference
April 27 (UPI) -- Australian Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said Wednesday China's announcement of a security agreement with the Solomon Islands amounted to political interference meant to hurt her coalition in coming elections.
Fire threat remains high amid sweltering heat, India's PM warns
World News // 19 hours ago
Fire threat remains high amid sweltering heat, India's PM warns
April 27 (UPI) -- Sweltering heat has heightened the fire threat across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited to 2022 G20 summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited to 2022 G20 summit
6-year-old Connecticut boy hospitalized with burns after gasoline attack
6-year-old Connecticut boy hospitalized with burns after gasoline attack
Biden, Clinton honor Madeleine Albright at funeral: 'She turned the tide of history'
Biden, Clinton honor Madeleine Albright at funeral: 'She turned the tide of history'
Meat producer recalls 120,000 pounds of beef after finding E. coli strain
Meat producer recalls 120,000 pounds of beef after finding E. coli strain
Police: Juvenile arrested in death of 10-year-old Wisconsin girl
Police: Juvenile arrested in death of 10-year-old Wisconsin girl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement