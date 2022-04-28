Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 28, 2022 / 11:47 AM

'Extremely' rare 15-carat blue diamond sells at auction for almost $60 million

By Simon Druker
1/7
'Extremely' rare 15-carat blue diamond sells at auction for almost $60 million
The De Beers Cullinan Blue diamond is seen at Sotheby's in New York City on February 15. Before the auction, Sotheby's estimated that the step-cut gem could fetch as much as $48 million. The final price was roughly $10 million higher. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- A 15-carat blue diamond found in South Africa last year -- the largest diamond of that color ever put up for auction -- has sold for close to $60 million, blowing past even the top-end estimates for the gem.

Sotheby's in Hong Kong said that the De Beers Cullinan Blue diamond sold to an anonymous buyer over the telephone on Wednesday for $57.47 million.

Advertisement

The sale featured a bidding war between two buyers that lasted for eight minutes before the final hammer came down.

Before the auction, Sotheby's estimated that the step-cut gem could fetch as much as $48 million. The final price was roughly $10 million higher.

RELATED Judy Garland's 'The Wizard of Oz' dress to auction for up to $1.2 million

Blue diamonds are among the rarest of all colored diamonds. The blue hue is normally caused by small amounts of boron within the crystal structure. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The Cullinan Blue gemstone is the largest internally flawless vivid blue diamond that the Gemological Institute of America has ever graded, the auctioneer said. The GIA says it's given its top color grading -- "fancy vivid blue" -- to no more than 1% of blue diamonds it evaluates.

Advertisement

The stone was cut from an exceptional rough stone mined in South Africa a year ago.

Sotheby's says that blue diamonds with the size and quality of the De Beers diamond are "exceptionally rare." Only five other diamonds larger than 10 carats ever have come to auction and none exceeded 15 carats. The De Beers stone is 15.10 carats.

RELATED More than 150 items belonging to Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be sold at auction

The De Beers stone barely missed setting a sales record for blue diamonds. The record-holder is the 14.62-carat Oppenheimer Blue diamond, which sold for $57.5 million six years ago.

Blue diamonds are among the rarest of all colored diamonds. The blue hue is normally caused by small amounts of boron within the crystal structure. This differs entirely from pink diamonds, which get their color from distortions within the lattice structure. Diamonds can exhibit a number of colors -- including orange, yellow, green and brown -- and most get their color from small amounts of chemicals inside.

RELATED Maryland man takes day off from work, wins $100,000 from scratch-off

Latest Headlines

Sirens bring Israel to a standstill to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day
World News // 49 minutes ago
Sirens bring Israel to a standstill to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day
April 28 (UPI) -- Israel marked Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday morning, with a 2-minute siren bringing the nation to a standstill.
Tropical forests lost more than 27 million acres of tree cover in 2021, study shows
World News // 1 hour ago
Tropical forests lost more than 27 million acres of tree cover in 2021, study shows
April 28 (UPI) -- Despite a declared commitment by 143 countries to halt and reverse forest loss by 2030, a new report shows global forest loss remains "stubbornly high."
Defectors defy controversial ban to send leaflet balloons into North Korea
World News // 3 hours ago
Defectors defy controversial ban to send leaflet balloons into North Korea
SEOUL, April 28 (UPI) -- A North Korean defectors group said Thursday that it's sent a million propaganda leaflets tied to balloons over the inter-Korean border, which defies a controversial law that bans that type of activity.
U.N. head Guterres arrives in Ukraine for talks with President Zelensky
World News // 6 hours ago
U.N. head Guterres arrives in Ukraine for talks with President Zelensky
April 28 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday in Kyiv as he seeks to improve the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country.
Microsoft: Russia launched cyberattacks with ground invasion in Ukraine
World News // 7 hours ago
Microsoft: Russia launched cyberattacks with ground invasion in Ukraine
April 28 (UPI) -- U.S. technology giant Microsoft said it has observed Russia-aligned hackers conducting cyberattacks against Ukraine in concert with the Kremlin's military invasion of the Eastern European country.
8 dead, 11 injured in fighting at Mexican cement plant
World News // 12 hours ago
8 dead, 11 injured in fighting at Mexican cement plant
April 27 (UPI) -- At least eight people were killed and 11 others injured in fighting that erupted early Wednesday between two groups of rival workers of a Mexican cement plant in the state of Hidalgo.
Ida retired from list of Atlantic hurricane names
World News // 15 hours ago
Ida retired from list of Atlantic hurricane names
April 27 (UPI) -- The name Ida will no longer be used to identify Atlantic hurricanes after a devastating Category 4 storm in the United States last year, the World Meteorological Organization Hurricane Committee said Wednesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited to 2022 G20 summit
World News // 16 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited to 2022 G20 summit
April 27 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that he was invited to the 2022 G20 summit by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, whose nation is set to host the meeting.
Guantanamo court weighs testimony from alternative suspect in USS Cole case
World News // 16 hours ago
Guantanamo court weighs testimony from alternative suspect in USS Cole case
GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba, April 27 (UPI) -- Defense lawyers who represent the accused mastermind behind the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole sought Wednesday to limit testimony from federal agents who interviewed an alternative suspected organizer of the attack.
Mariupol steel plant endures Russian attacks as mayor issues plea to rebuild
World News // 17 hours ago
Mariupol steel plant endures Russian attacks as mayor issues plea to rebuild
April 27 (UPI) -- The mayor of Mariupol on Wednesday called for European allies to help rebuild the southern Ukrainian city even as Russia carried out more attacks on a steel plant where hundreds have taken shelter.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited to 2022 G20 summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited to 2022 G20 summit
6-year-old Connecticut boy hospitalized with burns after gasoline attack
6-year-old Connecticut boy hospitalized with burns after gasoline attack
Surrendering Ukrainians were executed by Russia, U.S. says in U.N. war crimes meeting
Surrendering Ukrainians were executed by Russia, U.S. says in U.N. war crimes meeting
Police: Juvenile arrested in death of 10-year-old Wisconsin girl
Police: Juvenile arrested in death of 10-year-old Wisconsin girl
Meat producer recalls 120,000 pounds of beef after finding E. coli strain
Meat producer recalls 120,000 pounds of beef after finding E. coli strain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement