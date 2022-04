The Italian Constitutional Court in Rome ruled on Wednesday that newborns can have both parents' surnames. File Pool photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Italy's constitutional court has ruled that newborns should bear the surnames of both parents, a move that the country's family minister called a "fundamental step in achieving equal rights between women and men." The Rome court on Wednesday reversed the long-standing norm of babies automatically receiving their father's last name, referring to the status quo as "discriminatory and harmful" to a child's identity, the Independent reported. Advertisement

If both parents agree, Italian babies are still able to have one surname if preferred, and the court's decision is expected to pass through Italy's parliament with new legislation.

"We need to give substance (to the decision), and it is a high priority and urgent task of politics to do so," wrote family minister Elena Bonetti on Facebook.

"The surname is part of one's identity and personal history, a story that we can now pass on written in the feminine," said Bonetti, who added that the ruling would have the government's support, according to the Independent.

Italian women typically keep their own last names, and like countries including South Korea, it is not uncommon for mothers and their children to have different surnames.

Italy's new practice following the ruling would place the father's surname before the mother's.