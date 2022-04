Tim Westwood performs on June 23, 2012, in London, England. Westwood stepped down from his radio show amid allegations of sexual misconduct. File Photo by Rory/Wikimedia Commons

April 27 (UPI) -- British disc jockey Tim Westwood has stepped down from his radio show until further notice following multiple recent allegations of sexual misconduct, a Global Radio spokesperson said Wednesday. Westwood, 64, who hosted a Saturday night radio show on Capital Xtra, has denied all allegations made by seven women who have accused him of inappropriate behavior between 1992 and 2017.

Following a joint investigation from the BBC and the Guardian, the women came forward on Tuesday with claims that the hip-hop DJ had acted predatorily toward them, with three of the women accusing Westwood of groping them.

Their ages at the time of the alleged incidents ranged from the late teens to early 20s, and the women, who say they met Westwood through work, do not know each other.

Westwood, whose career has spanned 40 years, began in local radio prior to moving on to London's Capital Radio.

He was later given his own show at BBC's Radio 1, leaving in 2013 to host his most recent show with Capital Xtra.

Westwood's representatives claim that the DJ has never had any prior official or unofficial complaints lodged against him.

"The BBC is against all forms of inappropriate behavior and we are shocked to hear of these allegations," read a statement from the BBC to the PA News Agency, as reported by the Evening Standard.

"The BBC has strict codes of conduct for all those engaged by the BBC, including on-air presenters," the statement continued.