April 27, 2022 / 1:28 PM

European Union announces end of COVID-19 emergency phase

By Sheri Walsh
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Wednesday that the European Union will move out of the emergency phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. File Pool Photo by Stephanie Lecocq/EPA-EFE

April 27 (UPI) -- The European Union announced Wednesday it will move out of the emergency phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, but called on member states to prepare for a new wave of cases in the fall.

"We are entering a new phase of the pandemic, as we move from emergency mode to a more sustainable management of COVID-19. Yet, we must remain vigilant," said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.

The announcement from the EC, the EU's executive arm, allows for member states to make their own policies.

The commission urged members to prepare for a possible new wave of COVID-19 cases in the fall by stepping up vaccination and boosters, continuing pandemic surveillance and ongoing targeted testing.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned Tuesday any drop in COVID-19 testing could lead to dangerous new mutations.

"When it comes to the deadly virus, ignorance is not a bliss," Ghebreyesus said.

The move out of the COVID-19 emergency phase follows a wave of the less severe Omicron variant, along with a drop in deaths and hospitalizations in Europe. The EU is urging investment to help healthcare systems recover from the pandemic and support the next generation of vaccines and therapeutics.

"We need to do more to vaccinate globally, now that vaccine supply is no longer a challenge," said Stella Kyriakides, European commissioner for health and food safety. "Our citizens can finally enjoy this period with much fewer restrictions on daily life, after 2 1/2 extraordinary and difficult years. It is, however, crucial that member states maintain a high level of vigilance and preparedness for new outbreaks and variants -- the pandemic is not yet over."

