Ida retired from list of Atlantic hurricane names

Tennis attendees use signs to step over puddles during a massive downpour of rain from Hurricane Ida in 2021. Following the storm's destruction, the World Meteorological Organization Hurricane Committee said Wednesday that it is retiring the name. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- The name Ida will no longer be used to identify Atlantic hurricanes after a devastating Category 4 storm in the United States last year, the World Meteorological Organization Hurricane Committee said Wednesday. The committee is retiring the name Ida on its rotating list of names for Atlantic tropical cyclones, it said in a release. Advertisement

The name Imani will be used as a substitute, the WMO said.

Names are typically repeated every six years unless the name is retired because a storm was too deadly to have it repeated. Since 1953, the committee has retired 94 names from the Atlantic basin.

Storms are named to help communicate risk through storm warnings.

Hurricane Ida caused more than $75 billion in damage after coming ashore in Louisiana in 2021, causing life-threatening storm surges and knocking out power to millions. The storm contributed to the death of 91 people, according to national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention records, making it the second-deadliest hurricane to make landfall in the state behind Katrina in 2005.

The hurricane committee is made up of experts from national meteorological and hydrological services and serves North America, Central America and the Caribbean. It reviewed an unusually active 2021 Atlantic hurricane season and fine-tuned preparations for this year.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, however named storms can appear before June 1.

"We had more Category 4 and Category 5 landfalls in the USA from 2017 to 2021 than from 1963 to 2016. Hurricanes don't care about international boundaries. We need to be prepared," said WMO Hurricane Committee Chairman Ken Graham.

Worldwide, there is an average of 84 named tropical cyclones every year. Over the past 50 years, they have averaged 43 deaths and $78 million in losses and have also been responsible for one-third of both deaths and economic losses from weather events, according to the WMO.