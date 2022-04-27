Trending
April 27, 2022 / 12:56 AM

U.N. agrees to debate every Security Council veto

By Darryl Coote
U.N. agrees to debate every Security Council veto
The United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday agreed to a resolution to hold those who cast vetos in the Security Council to account. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- The 193 member states of the United Nations General Assembly have adopted a resolution requiring the five permanent members of the council to justify their use of their veto power.

The resolution, which was passed Tuesday by consensus, was put forward by Liechtenstein's U.N. ambassador Christian Wenaweser on behalf of 83 cosponsors.

Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States wield the power to veto Security Council resolutions, a power enshrined in the U.N. Charter in accordance with the five nations having played a key role in the governmental body's founding.

The resolution goes into effect immediately and will trigger a General Assembly within 10 days of a veto being used, allowing member states to scrutinize its use and for the nation that employed it to explain why.

The passing of the resolution follows Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its use of its veto power to strike down a Security Council measure condemning its aggression.

Richard Mills, deputy U.S. representative to the United Nations, said the United States welcomes the resolution as a step toward putting greater attention on the veto's appropriate use.

In a statement following the vote, Mills chastised Russia's use of its veto over the past decade to bar the passing of resolutions seeking accountability in Syria, establishing a tribunal on the downing of flight MH-17 over Ukraine in 2014 and others.

"It's a long and shameful list," he said.

"By abusing the veto, by preventing the international community from holding Russia to account, Russia has diminished the role and the reputation of the U.N. Security Council, it has undermined the U.N. Charter and it has tarnished the U.N. as a whole," he said

The vote was held as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was in Moscow for meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin concerning the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.

Lavrov in a press conference with the U.N. head said Russia is in support of the resolution but the real issue is the nee to reform the "main defect" of Western nations filling six of the Security Council's 15 seats.

"We have repeatedly stressed that we want to see representatives of Asia, Africa and Latin America in this body on a permanent basis," he said.

Concerning Russia's use of its veto, he said Moscow "will be able to convincingly explain one or another of our positions that we take in the U.N. Security Council."

Guterres said he was "very much in favor of a moderate use of the veto."

Wenaweser told member states from the General Assembly floor in New York on Tuesday that Liechtenstein had begun work on the resolution more than two years ago "out of growing concern that the Security Council has found it increasingly difficult to carry out its work."

He said they have put forward the resolution in their commitment to multilateralism.

"There has never been a stronger need for effective multilateralism than today," he said. "And there has never been a stronger need for innovation in order to secure the central role and voice of the United Nations in this respect."

Latest Headlines

Putin agrees 'in principle' for U.N., ICRC to aid with evacuations from Mariupol
World News // 20 hours ago
Putin agrees 'in principle' for U.N., ICRC to aid with evacuations from Mariupol
April 26 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday as he seeks to find a pause in the fighting in Ukraine.
Moldova raises security after explosions in breakaway region near Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
Moldova raises security after explosions in breakaway region near Ukraine
April 26 (UPI) -- Moldova's president, Maia Sandu, convened a meeting of her security council as reports of explosions in the breakaway region of Transnistria raised concern that Russia could expand its war in Ukraine.
Russia ending gas shipments to Poland
World News // 8 hours ago
Russia ending gas shipments to Poland
April 26 (UPI) -- Gas shipments from Russian-owned energy provider Gazprom to Poland have been suspended, the Polish government said on Tuesday.
Temperatures to top 110 in New Delhi as searing heat wave bakes India
World News // 9 hours ago
Temperatures to top 110 in New Delhi as searing heat wave bakes India
Relentless and unseasonable heat has baked large portions of India this spring, and AccuWeather forecasters say a significant swath of the country is on the precipice of yet another brutal heat wave.
Lebanon's first post-collapse elections unlikely to bring desired change
World News // 9 hours ago
Lebanon's first post-collapse elections unlikely to bring desired change
BEIRUIT, Lebanon, April 26 (UPI) -- Getting rid of Lebanon's well-entrenched corrupt and inept ruling political class is unlikely to happen at the upcoming parliamentary elections, analysts and experts say.
World Bank forecasts worst stagflation since 1970s amid Ukraine war
World News // 9 hours ago
World Bank forecasts worst stagflation since 1970s amid Ukraine war
April 26 (UPI) -- The World Bank warned Tuesday the Ukraine war will cause the largest jump in food and energy prices in 50 years. The Bank forecast worldwide stagflation, high prices and unemployment for the next three years.
U.S. Defense chief Lloyd Austin rallies Europe to help Ukraine fight Russia
World News // 17 hours ago
U.S. Defense chief Lloyd Austin rallies Europe to help Ukraine fight Russia
April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin rallied about 40 countries to the defense of Ukraine on Tuesday during a summit in Germany, where he condemned Russia's war as "unjust."
U.N. expects another 3 million refugees to flee Ukraine by December
World News // 12 hours ago
U.N. expects another 3 million refugees to flee Ukraine by December
April 26 (UPI) -- The United Nations projected an additional 3 million Ukrainians could flee into bordering countries by December as Russia continues its invasion.
More than 100 firefighters battle blaze in southeast London
World News // 12 hours ago
More than 100 firefighters battle blaze in southeast London
April 26 (UPI) -- More than 100 firefighters battled a blaze on the roof of a block of flats in the Deptford area in southeastern London on Tuesday.
Gunman opens fire at kindergarten in Russia; 2 small children and teacher killed
World News // 13 hours ago
Gunman opens fire at kindergarten in Russia; 2 small children and teacher killed
April 26 (UPI) -- A gunman walked into a kindergarten in western Russia on Tuesday and shot several people, authorities said -- killing two young children and a staffer.
Biden issues first 3 pardons, including one for Secret Service agent who guarded JFK
Psychologist evaluation of Amber Heard revealed two personality disorders
Moldova raises security after explosions in breakaway region near Ukraine
Dow falls 809 points as Microsoft, Alphabet report earnings after the bell
U.S. Defense chief Lloyd Austin rallies Europe to help Ukraine fight Russia
