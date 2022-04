Australian Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews meets with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., on December 15. She accused China of election interference on Wednesday. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Australian Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said Wednesday China's announcement of a security agreement with the Solomon Islands amounted to political interference meant to hurt her coalition in upcoming elections. Andrews warned that China will likely use the agreement to establish a military presence on the islands, knowing it would be viewed negatively by Australian voters. Advertisement

The opposition Labor Party has used the agreement to criticize the coalition of Prime Minister Scott Morrison for a lapse in national security.

"I think the one thing we should be at least taking notice of and paying attention to is the timing of the announcement from deals in relation to Solomon Islands," Andrews said, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. "Why now, why right in the middle of a federal election campaign, is all of this coming to light? I mean we talk about political interference and that has many forms."

Shadow Defense Minister Brendan O'Connor dismissed the comments, calling them a "conspiratorial fantasy."

"Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews is so out of depth in her security portfolio she's embarking on flights of conspiratorial fantasy," O'Connor said on Twitter. "The government won't accept they have presided over one of the worst policy failures in the Pacific since World War II."

Morrison had said that blaming his administration for the pact puts Labor on the side of China in the dispute over the agreement, which has raised fears of a Chinese naval presence less than 1,200 miles off the northeast Australian coast.

The deal caused ire in the Biden administration, leading the United States to send a high-level delegation to the Solomon Islands to gain assurances that China will not have a long-standing military presence there.

A draft version of the agreement, leaked online last month, said that Beijing would be able to send naval deployments and security forces to the island nation.