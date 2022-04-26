Trending
April 26, 2022 / 6:05 PM

Russia ending gas shipments to Poland

By Simon Druker
Russian gas company Gazprom said it will halt shipments to Poland, Poland's state-run gas company PGNiG confirmed on Tuesday. File Photo by Igor Golovniov/UPI

April 26 (UPI) -- Gas shipments from Russian-owned energy provider Gazprom to Poland have been suspended, the Polish government said on Tuesday.

Poland's state gas company, PGNiG, said in a statement that it received a letter from Gazprom announcing the suspension under the Yamal contract.

"The company monitors the situation and is prepared for various scenarios. Currently, deliveries to recipients are carried out in accordance with the demand," PGNiG said on Twitter.

PGNiG bought 53% of its imports from the Russian company in the first quarter of this year.

Since the start of April, Russia has demanded foreign entities pay for commodities such as oil and gas in rubles, rather than other internationally accepted currencies. The move was in response to a bevy of international sanctions against the Russian government due to the invasion of Ukraine.

So far, Poland has refused the demand.

PGNiG said it is prepared to obtain gas from alternate sources and that its underground gas storage reservoirs are currently almost 80% full.

"The balance sheet is supplemented by domestic gas production and fuel reserves accumulated in underground gas storage facilities," the company told CNN.

Poland's minister overseeing energy responded on Tuesday afternoon, reassuring people the country has an adequate supply.

"Poland has the necessary gas reserves and sources of supply that protect our security, because we have been effectively independent of Russia for years. Our warehouses are 76% full. There will be gas in Polish homes, " Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa said during a press conference.

World Bank forecasts worst stagflation since 1970s amid Ukraine war Blinken says he's seen no sign Putin's serious about negotiations with Ukraine U.N. expects another 3 million refugees to flee Ukraine by December

Latest Headlines

Temperatures to top 110 in New Delhi as searing heat wave bakes India
World News // 1 hour ago
Temperatures to top 110 in New Delhi as searing heat wave bakes India
Relentless and unseasonable heat has baked large portions of India this spring, and AccuWeather forecasters say a significant swath of the country is on the precipice of yet another brutal heat wave.
Lebanon's first post-collapse elections unlikely to bring desired change
World News // 1 hour ago
Lebanon's first post-collapse elections unlikely to bring desired change
BEIRUIT, Lebanon, April 26 (UPI) -- Getting rid of Lebanon's well-entrenched corrupt and inept ruling political class is unlikely to happen at the upcoming parliamentary elections, analysts and experts say.
World Bank forecasts worst stagflation since 1970s amid Ukraine war
World News // 2 hours ago
World Bank forecasts worst stagflation since 1970s amid Ukraine war
April 26 (UPI) -- The World Bank warned Tuesday the Ukraine war will cause the largest jump in food and energy prices in 50 years. The Bank forecast worldwide stagflation, high prices and unemployment for the next three years.
U.S. Defense chief Lloyd Austin rallies Europe to help Ukraine fight Russia
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S. Defense chief Lloyd Austin rallies Europe to help Ukraine fight Russia
April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin rallied about 40 countries to the defense of Ukraine on Tuesday during a summit in Germany, where he condemned Russia's war as "unjust."
U.N. expects another 3 million refugees to flee Ukraine by December
World News // 4 hours ago
U.N. expects another 3 million refugees to flee Ukraine by December
April 26 (UPI) -- The United Nations projected an additional 3 million Ukrainians could flee into bordering countries by December as Russia continues its invasion.
More than 100 firefighters battle blaze in southeast London
World News // 4 hours ago
More than 100 firefighters battle blaze in southeast London
April 26 (UPI) -- More than 100 firefighters battled a blaze on the roof of a block of flats in the Deptford area in southeastern London on Tuesday.
Gunman opens fire at kindergarten in Russia; 2 small children and teacher killed
World News // 5 hours ago
Gunman opens fire at kindergarten in Russia; 2 small children and teacher killed
April 26 (UPI) -- A gunman walked into a kindergarten in western Russia on Tuesday and shot several people, authorities said -- killing two young children and a staffer.
Hyundai Motor logs solid profits despite Q1 sales dip
World News // 6 hours ago
Hyundai Motor logs solid profits despite Q1 sales dip
SEOUL, April 26 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor's global sales in the first quarter dipped almost 10% from a year prior, but its overall revenues jumped, the firm said.
COVID-19 lockdowns in China had little effect on air quality, research shows
World News // 7 hours ago
COVID-19 lockdowns in China had little effect on air quality, research shows
April 26 (UPI) -- Chinese researchers say they've found that big changes in travel patterns due to COVID-19 restrictions appeared to have little effect on urban air pollution, or in some case even worsened it, a study said Tuesday.
Kim Jong Un vows at military parade to boost North Korean nuclear weapons
World News // 12 hours ago
Kim Jong Un vows at military parade to boost North Korean nuclear weapons
SEOUL, April 26 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to boost his regime's nuclear weapons program during a military parade that featured displays of massive intercontinental ballistic missiles, state media reported Tuesday.
