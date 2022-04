A 5-year-old and 6-year-old child were killed in the attack, along with a female teacher who'd tried to block the gunman's access to the school, officials said. File Photo by IGORN/Pixabay

April 26 (UPI) -- A gunman walked into a kindergarten in western Russia on Tuesday and shot several people, authorities said -- killing two young children and a staffer. Officials said the man entered the school in the town of Veshkaima and began firing. Police said that three people were killed and one was injured. Veshkaima is located in west-central Russia about 360 miles southeast of Moscow.

Police said the gunman killed himself to end the attack.

The shooter was identified as local resident Akhtyamov Ruslan, who was described by Russian rights ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova as "mentally ill," according to The Moscow Times.

Officials said that the gunman burst in during "quiet time" when the children were sleeping.

A 5-year-old and 6-year-old child were killed in the attack, along with a female teacher who'd tried to block the man's access to the school. Another teacher was wounded, according to local governor Alexei Russkikh.

Authorities said there was no clear motive initially, but officials said the shooter was not related to the victims.

School shootings aren't uncommon in Russia. There were two high-profile shootings last year, including one in May that killed nine people in the city of Kazan.

