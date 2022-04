About 100 firefighters battled a blaze on the roof of flats in southwest London in the Deptford section on Tuesday afternoon. File Photo by Carl Ballou/Shutterstock

April 26 (UPI) -- More than 100 firefighters battled a blaze on the roof of a block of flats in the Deptford area in southeastern London on Tuesday. The London Fire Brigade said roughly 13 people were still in the building when firefighters arrived but there were no reports of injuries so far. The brigade said they were called on the scene early Tuesday afternoon about the fire. Advertisement

Large plumes could be seen coming from the building as the emergency crews responded with about 20 fire engines. Officials said they believe everyone was evacuated from the building safely as crews battled the blaze for hours.

"This is an intense fire located in the roof of the building and fire crews are working hard in challenging conditions," Station Commander Ian Smith told the Evening Standard.

"We've increased the number of fire engines because of the need for more firefighters in breathing apparatus. There is a lot of smoke from the incident and we'd ask local residents to close their doors and windows."

The cause of the fire remained under investigation. No details were given late Tuesday on where the fire started or its extent.

