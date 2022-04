1/5

A refugee child from Ukraine upon arrival at the Humanitarian Aid Center in Poland earlier this month. An additional 3 million refugees are expected to flee Ukraine by December, according to the United Nations. Photo by Darek Delmanowicz/EPA-EFE

April 26 (UPI) -- The United Nations projected an additional 3 million Ukrainians could flee into bordering countries by December as Russia continues its invasion. The Ukraine Situation Regional Refugee Response Plan released on Tuesday said that more than a quarter of Ukraine's population -- about 5.1 million people -- have already been forced to flee since Feb. 24.

Some 90% of those who have fled are are women and children with most going to neighboring countries, the U.N. said.

The plan announced by the U.N.'s High Commissioner for Refugees calls for $1.85 billion in aid to support the coming increase of refugees into Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia.

"Robust and flexible funding will be crucial to sustaining this solidarity and reaffirming support for the continued protection and inclusion of refugees," said Shabia Mantoo, a UNHCR spokesperson.

The UN Refugee Agency and partners have issued an updated regional refugee response plan, appealing for US$1.85 billion to support a projected 8.3 million refugees fleeing Ukraine - and the neighbouring countries hosting them.https://t.co/DIWdjVLEYb— Shabia Mantoo (@Shabia_M) April 26, 2022

At a press briefing Tuesday, Mantoo said that the plan "is launched against the backdrop of continued fighting, destruction and displacement inside Ukraine. So far, the war has uprooted more than 12.7 million people in the past two months alone," adding that 7.7 million remain displaced inside the country.

She said that almost "13 million more people are also estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave due to security risks."