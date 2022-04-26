Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 26, 2022 / 9:57 PM

Moldova raises security after explosions in breakaway region near Ukraine

By Daniel Uria
1/4
Moldova raises security after explosions in breakaway region near Ukraine
Moldova's president, Maia Sandu, convened a meeting of her security council as reports of explosions in the breakaway region of Transnistria raised concern that Russia could expand its war in Ukraine. Photo by Dumitru Doru/EPA-EFE

April 26 (UPI) -- The Eastern European country of Moldova stepped up security efforts Tuesday as reports of explosions prompted fears that Russia may seek to expand the scope of its war with neighboring Ukraine.

Moldova's president, Maia Sandu, convened a meeting of her security council after reports of explosions in the region of Transnistria, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists and permanently hosts 1,500 Russian troops and an arms depot.

Advertisement

Sandu called the meeting after local authorities reported that two antennas carrying Russian radio broadcasts were blown up Tuesday morning and the region's state security ministry in Tiraspol faced shelling by a hand grenade launcher.

Officials in Transnistria installed military checkpoints at entrances to cities in the region and canceled an annual May 9 victory day parade following the incidents.

RELATED World Bank forecasts worst stagflation since 1970s amid Ukraine war

Following the meeting, Sandu said certain unnamed "forces inside Transnistria" were in "favor of war" and were interested in destabilizing the region.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Russia did not know who was responsible for the attacks but suspected it was an attempt to "destabilize the situation" in the region.

Advertisement

A Moldovan government body on Monday warned of possible attempts to "create pretexts for straining the security in the Transnistrian region."

RELATED Russia ending gas shipments to Poland

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry called the explosions a "planned provocation by the Russian special services" and President Volodymyr Zelensky also accused Russia of attempting to destabilize the region.

"This is just one of the steps of the Russian federation. This is happening to destabilize the region and threaten Moldova," he said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a press conference in Germany that the United States is examining the cause of the explosions but is "not really sure of what that's all about."

RELATED U.N. expects another 3 million refugees to flee Ukraine by December

"Certainly we don't want to see any spillover," he said. "It's important to make sure that we do everything that we can to ensure that Ukraine is successful. And that's the best way to address that."

Latest Headlines

Russia ending gas shipments to Poland
World News // 5 hours ago
Russia ending gas shipments to Poland
April 26 (UPI) -- Gas shipments from Russian-owned energy provider Gazprom to Poland have been suspended, the Polish government said on Tuesday.
Temperatures to top 110 in New Delhi as searing heat wave bakes India
World News // 6 hours ago
Temperatures to top 110 in New Delhi as searing heat wave bakes India
Relentless and unseasonable heat has baked large portions of India this spring, and AccuWeather forecasters say a significant swath of the country is on the precipice of yet another brutal heat wave.
Lebanon's first post-collapse elections unlikely to bring desired change
World News // 6 hours ago
Lebanon's first post-collapse elections unlikely to bring desired change
BEIRUIT, Lebanon, April 26 (UPI) -- Getting rid of Lebanon's well-entrenched corrupt and inept ruling political class is unlikely to happen at the upcoming parliamentary elections, analysts and experts say.
World Bank forecasts worst stagflation since 1970s amid Ukraine war
World News // 6 hours ago
World Bank forecasts worst stagflation since 1970s amid Ukraine war
April 26 (UPI) -- The World Bank warned Tuesday the Ukraine war will cause the largest jump in food and energy prices in 50 years. The Bank forecast worldwide stagflation, high prices and unemployment for the next three years.
U.S. Defense chief Lloyd Austin rallies Europe to help Ukraine fight Russia
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S. Defense chief Lloyd Austin rallies Europe to help Ukraine fight Russia
April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin rallied about 40 countries to the defense of Ukraine on Tuesday during a summit in Germany, where he condemned Russia's war as "unjust."
U.N. expects another 3 million refugees to flee Ukraine by December
World News // 9 hours ago
U.N. expects another 3 million refugees to flee Ukraine by December
April 26 (UPI) -- The United Nations projected an additional 3 million Ukrainians could flee into bordering countries by December as Russia continues its invasion.
More than 100 firefighters battle blaze in southeast London
World News // 9 hours ago
More than 100 firefighters battle blaze in southeast London
April 26 (UPI) -- More than 100 firefighters battled a blaze on the roof of a block of flats in the Deptford area in southeastern London on Tuesday.
Gunman opens fire at kindergarten in Russia; 2 small children and teacher killed
World News // 10 hours ago
Gunman opens fire at kindergarten in Russia; 2 small children and teacher killed
April 26 (UPI) -- A gunman walked into a kindergarten in western Russia on Tuesday and shot several people, authorities said -- killing two young children and a staffer.
Hyundai Motor logs solid profits despite Q1 sales dip
World News // 11 hours ago
Hyundai Motor logs solid profits despite Q1 sales dip
SEOUL, April 26 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor's global sales in the first quarter dipped almost 10% from a year prior, but its overall revenues jumped, the firm said.
COVID-19 lockdowns in China had little effect on air quality, research shows
World News // 12 hours ago
COVID-19 lockdowns in China had little effect on air quality, research shows
April 26 (UPI) -- Chinese researchers say they've found that big changes in travel patterns due to COVID-19 restrictions appeared to have little effect on urban air pollution, or in some case even worsened it, a study said Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden issues first 3 pardons, including one for Secret Service agent who guarded JFK
Biden issues first 3 pardons, including one for Secret Service agent who guarded JFK
Dow falls 809 points as Microsoft, Alphabet report earnings after the bell
Dow falls 809 points as Microsoft, Alphabet report earnings after the bell
Judge orders Cushman & Wakefield to comply with AG's subpoena in Trump probe
Judge orders Cushman & Wakefield to comply with AG's subpoena in Trump probe
U.S. Defense chief Lloyd Austin rallies Europe to help Ukraine fight Russia
U.S. Defense chief Lloyd Austin rallies Europe to help Ukraine fight Russia
Delta becomes first U.S. airline to pay flight attendants during boarding
Delta becomes first U.S. airline to pay flight attendants during boarding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement