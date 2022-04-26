Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 26, 2022 / 6:11 AM

Kim Jong Un vows to boost North Korean nuclear weapons at military parade

By Thomas Maresca
1/4
Kim Jong Un vows to boost North Korean nuclear weapons at military parade
North Korea held a military parade on Monday night, state media reported, featuring its latest long-range missile. photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, April 26 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to bolster his regime's nuclear weapons program during a military parade that featured displays of massive intercontinental ballistic missiles, state media reported Tuesday.

The parade was held Monday night in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the army's founding.

Advertisement

North Korea has conducted a flurry of weapons tests since the beginning of the year and officials in Washington and Seoul are on high alert for a nuclear test.

Kim, seen wearing a white military uniform in images released by state media, said that his country's nuclear program was intended as a deterrent but warned that North Korea would not hesitate to unleash its nuclear arsenal if threatened.

RELATED Kim Jong Un exchanges friendly letters with outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in

"To cope with the rapidly-changing political and military situations ... [North Korea] will continue to take measures for further developing the nuclear forces of our state at the fastest possible speed," Kim said in a speech according to the Korean Central News Agency.

"The fundamental mission of our nuclear forces is to deter a war, but our nukes can never be confined to the single mission of war.

Advertisement

"If any forces try to violate the fundamental interests of our state, our nuclear forces will have to decisively accomplish its unexpected second mission."

RELATED U.S., South Korea begin joint military exercise on tense Korean Peninsula

Kim was joined by senior officials and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, at the parade.

Satellite imagery has shown that North Korea is repairing a tunnel at its Punggye-ri nuclear test site. The secretive regime's most recent missile launch on April 16 tested what it called a "new-type tactical guided weapon system" that can be used with nuclear warheads.

Among the weapons displayed at the parade Monday was the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, which Pyongyang said it successfully test-fired last month.

RELATED North Korea conducts test launch of two short-range missiles

Officials in Seoul later challenged the claim, saying that Pyongyang partly staged the launch and substituted an older missile, the Hwasong-15.

"[S]pectators raised loud cheers, greatly excited to see the giant ICBM Hwasongpho-17 which soared into sky on March 24 to demonstrate the absolute power," KCNA reported.

"Our armed forces are now fully prepared for any type of war," Kim said.

Latest Headlines

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres to meet Putin in Moscow on Tuesday
World News // 31 minutes ago
U.N. chief Antonio Guterres to meet Putin in Moscow on Tuesday
April 26 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday as he seeks to find a pause in the fighting in Ukraine.
Turkey sentences activist Osman Kavala to life amid criticism
World News // 13 hours ago
Turkey sentences activist Osman Kavala to life amid criticism
April 25 (UPI) -- A Turkish court sentenced Osman Kavala to life in prison Monday on charges, including attempt to overthrow the government, despite Western allies and human rights groups criticizing his imprisonment since 2017.
Cuba says U.S. seeking to exclude it from upcoming Summit of Americas
World News // 11 hours ago
Cuba says U.S. seeking to exclude it from upcoming Summit of Americas
April 25 (UPI) -- The United States has launched a campaign aiming to exclude Cuba from the upcoming Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, the communist nation's foreign affairs minister said Monday.
Greenpeace activists block Russian oil tanker from docking in Norway
World News // 12 hours ago
Greenpeace activists block Russian oil tanker from docking in Norway
April 25 (UPI) -- Members of Greenpeace blockaded a Russian oil tanker Monday, preventing the ship from docking in Oslo, Norway, the organization said in a statement.
Death toll reaches 11 from sunken Japanese tour boat; 15 missing
World News // 16 hours ago
Death toll reaches 11 from sunken Japanese tour boat; 15 missing
April 25 (UPI) -- Bad weather and engine failure could have contributed to the sinking of a Japanese tour boat that sunk off the Shiretoko Peninsula on Saturday, experts said Monday.
Japan's Kane Tanaka, Guinness' oldest person in the world, dies at 119
World News // 17 hours ago
Japan's Kane Tanaka, Guinness' oldest person in the world, dies at 119
April 25 (UPI) -- Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman who was the world's oldest person, has died at the age of 119, Japanese authorities said.
Biden's 'Uniting for Ukraine' refugee program begins
World News // 19 hours ago
Biden's 'Uniting for Ukraine' refugee program begins
April 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's new program "Uniting for Ukraine" begins Monday, offering a streamlined process for refugees seeking to enter the United States.
Panic shopping and fears of lockdown rise in Beijing, along with COVID-19 cases
World News // 21 hours ago
Panic shopping and fears of lockdown rise in Beijing, along with COVID-19 cases
April 25 (UPI) -- Millions of Beijing residents began taking mandatory COVID-19 tests on Monday and shoppers rushed to stock up on groceries as a rising number of cases have stoked fears of an impending Shanghai-style lockdown.
U.S. announces more war aid: 'Russia is failing, Ukraine is succeeding'
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. announces more war aid: 'Russia is failing, Ukraine is succeeding'
April 25 (UPI) -- U.S. officials said Monday they're committed to ensuring Ukraine defends its independence and is successful in repelling Russian aggression and will provide more support.
Israel fires dozens of shells at Lebanon following rocket attack
World News // 1 day ago
Israel fires dozens of shells at Lebanon following rocket attack
April 25 (UPI) -- Israeli tanks fired dozens of artillery shells at targets in southern Lebanon early Monday in retaliation for a rocket launched from the neighboring Mediterranean country into northern Israel, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden's 'Uniting for Ukraine' refugee program begins
Biden's 'Uniting for Ukraine' refugee program begins
Biden nominates Bridget Brink as first U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in 3 years
Biden nominates Bridget Brink as first U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in 3 years
FAA investigates 'plane swap' that failed during stunt in Arizona desert
FAA investigates 'plane swap' that failed during stunt in Arizona desert
N.Y. judge holds Donald Trump in contempt over AG's subpoena
N.Y. judge holds Donald Trump in contempt over AG's subpoena
Supreme Court signals sympathy for ex-football coach's right to pray on field
Supreme Court signals sympathy for ex-football coach's right to pray on field
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement