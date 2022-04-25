Advertisement
World News
April 25, 2022 / 7:29 AM

Top U.S. officials announce more aid after highest-level visit to Ukraine since war began

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Top U.S. officials announce more aid after highest-level visit to Ukraine since war began
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center-right, and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III, center-left, during their visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday. Photo via Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Top U.S. officials said on Monday that they are committed to ensuring Ukraine defends its independence and is successful in repelling Russian aggression, will provide more support and that the two-month war has so far been a failure for Moscow.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made the remarks after a visit to Kyiv over the weekend and in-person meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Advertisement

The trip by Blinken and Austin to Ukraine is the highest-level visit yet from President Joe Biden's administration and they were only the third and fourth American officials to visit the country since the fighting began Feb. 24.

Blinken and Austin told Zelensky that the United States will give Ukraine $300 million in further military financing along with $165 million in ammunition. Both were part of an announcement by Biden last week that pledged $1.3 billion in new aid for Ukraine. National security adviser Jon Finer said on Sunday that more aid was coming this week.

Advertisement
RELATED Pope Francis again calls for truce in Ukraine on Orthodox Easter

"Ukrainians are standing up," Blinken said, according to The Guardian. "They're standing strong. And they're doing that with the support that we have coordinated from literally around the world.

"The strategy that we've put in place, massive support for Ukraine, massive pressure against Russia, solidarity with more than 30 countries engaged in these efforts, is having real results. And we're seeing that when it comes to Russia's war aims, Russia is failing, Ukraine is succeeding."

Blinken and Austin spent Sunday in Kyiv before returning to Poland. They said they want to see Ukraine remain democratic and capable of defending itself against Russian aggression.

RELATED U.S. to announce more help for Ukraine, White House adviser says

"They discussed America's stalwart support for the Ukrainian government and Ukrainian people, including through our significant assistance to Ukraine's security, governance, economic and humanitarian needs," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

"Secretary Blinken also voiced renewed support for Ukraine's efforts to end the Russian aggression through diplomacy and dialogue, noting that our continued support will strengthen Ukraine's hand on the battlefield and at the negotiating table."

Price confirmed that the United States would start sending diplomats back to Ukraine "as soon as possible" in a further show of support. The diplomats left Kyiv weeks ago following Russia's invasion.

Advertisement
RELATED Russian troops suffer low morale, continue attacking Ukraine on Orthodox Easter

"This action will strengthen the Department's ongoing commitment to facilitate humanitarian relief efforts and the delivery of assistance to the Government of Ukraine, while providing enhanced support to U.S. citizens," Price added.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said on Monday that Russia launched new missile and bomb attacks on the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. Resistance fighters have been hunkered down in the plant in recent weeks and repelling Russian forces attempting to take control of the key port city in southern Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed last week that his forces have taken Mariupol. He also said that Russian troops would not raid the steel plant because it wasn't practical to do so.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, chairman of Ukraine rail company Ukrzaliznytsia, said Monday that the Russian military hit five railway stations in central and western Ukraine in an effort to "systematically destroy railway infrastructure," according to CNN.

The British defense ministry also said Monday that Russia has so far made "minor advances" in its attempt to take full control of the separatist-held Donbas region in the east.

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities in Borodianka, Bucha

Yryna Chebotok, age 26, is hugged by her grandmother at the grave of her grandfather, Volodymyr Rubaylo, age 71, at the cemetery in Bucha, Ukraine on April 21, 2022. He was shot in the head by Russian soldiers when he left his house to buy cigarettes. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Panic shopping and fears of lockdown rise in Beijing, along with COVID-19 cases
World News // 30 minutes ago
Panic shopping and fears of lockdown rise in Beijing, along with COVID-19 cases
April 25 (UPI) -- Millions of Beijing residents began taking mandatory COVID-19 tests on Monday and shoppers rushed to stock up on groceries as a rising number of cases have stoked fears of an impending Shanghai-style lockdown.
Israel fires dozens of shells at Lebanon following rocket attack
World News // 5 hours ago
Israel fires dozens of shells at Lebanon following rocket attack
April 25 (UPI) -- Israeli tanks fired dozens of artillery shells at targets in southern Lebanon early Monday in retaliation for a rocket launched from the neighboring Mediterranean country into northern Israel, officials said.
Nicaragua withdraws from 'diabolical' OAS
World News // 8 hours ago
Nicaragua withdraws from 'diabolical' OAS
April 24 (UPI) -- Nicaragua announced Sunday that it has closed the offices of the Organization of American States and expelled its staff from within its borders, accusing it of being an instrument of U.S. meddling.
China reports 39 COVID-19 deaths, highest since emergence of virus
World News // 18 hours ago
China reports 39 COVID-19 deaths, highest since emergence of virus
April 24 (UPI) -- COVID-19 is surging in Mainland China, where the virus first emerged worldwide in December 2019 but hadn't reported any deaths in more than one year from January 2021 to late this March.
Pope Francis again calls for truce in Ukraine on Orthodox Easter
World News // 18 hours ago
Pope Francis again calls for truce in Ukraine on Orthodox Easter
April 24 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday called for a truce in Ukraine as Orthodox Christians and Eastern-rite Catholics celebrate Easter.
10 people from Japanese tour boat confirmed dead, 16 still missing
World News // 20 hours ago
10 people from Japanese tour boat confirmed dead, 16 still missing
April 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Japan said 10 people from a tour boat that went missing off the coast of Hokkaido have been confirmed dead while 16 remain unaccounted for.
Russian troops suffer low morale, continue attacking Ukraine on Orthodox Easter
World News // 21 hours ago
Russian troops suffer low morale, continue attacking Ukraine on Orthodox Easter
April 24 (UPI) -- Russian troops are suffering from low morale but are continuing to attack Ukraine as the two countries celebrate Orthodox Easter on Sunday.
Macron wins French presidential election after Le Pen concedes defeat
World News // 23 hours ago
Macron wins French presidential election after Le Pen concedes defeat
April 24 (UPI) -- The polls have opened for the second round of the presidential election in France as incumbent Emmanuel Macron faces off with challenger Marine Le Pen.
Men killed by NYC train identified as French graffiti artists
World News // 1 day ago
Men killed by NYC train identified as French graffiti artists
April 23 (UPI) -- Two men who died when they were hit by a train in the Brooklyn borough of New York City have been identified as well-known French graffiti artists.
Violence erupts ahead of Modi visit to contested Jammu and Kashmir
World News // 1 day ago
Violence erupts ahead of Modi visit to contested Jammu and Kashmir
April 23 (UPI) -- Violence has erupted near an Indian army base in Jammu ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the disputed Kashmir region on Sunday, reports said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian troops suffer low morale, continue attacking Ukraine on Orthodox Easter
Russian troops suffer low morale, continue attacking Ukraine on Orthodox Easter
Five teens shot outside Atlanta Waffle House
Five teens shot outside Atlanta Waffle House
South Carolina police officer killed in shooting; suspect dead after standoff
South Carolina police officer killed in shooting; suspect dead after standoff
Ax-1 crew undocks from ISS, heads back to Earth
Ax-1 crew undocks from ISS, heads back to Earth
U.S. to announce more help for Ukraine, White House adviser says
U.S. to announce more help for Ukraine, White House adviser says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement