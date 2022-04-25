Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 25, 2022 / 4:18 PM

Turkey sentences activist Osman Kavala to life amid criticism

By Sommer Brokaw
Turkey sentences activist Osman Kavala to life amid criticism
A Turkish court sentenced Osman Kavala to life in prison on Monday. Photo courtesy of Amnesty International.

April 25 (UPI) -- A Turkish court sentenced Osman Kavala to life in prison Monday on charges, including attempt to overthrow the government, despite Western allies and human rights groups criticizing his imprisonment for over four years.

Along with Kavala, a prominent philanthropist, businessman and civil society activist, a panel of three judges also sentenced seven other defendants charged with aiding the attempt to overthrow the government to 18 years in prison.

Advertisement

Kavala was first arrested on criminal charges alleging he incited the 2013 protests sparked by a government plan to build a replica of Ottoman-style barracks in Istanbul's Gezi Park.

A Turkish court acquitted him in 2020 of those charges, ordering his release. But prosecutors prepared new charges, accusing him of spying, and remanded him into custody as part of a probe into the 2016 failed coup attempt to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

RELATED Chevrolet to offer electrified Corvette by next year, fully electric to follow

Kavala has been in prison since Oct. 18, 2017, according to a U.S. embassy statement on the four-year anniversary of his detention.

The U.S. embassy, along with embassies of other Western allies, called for his urgent release in the statement.

Advertisement

"The continuing delays in his trial, including by merging different cases and creating new ones after a previous acquittal, cast a shadow over respect for democracy, the rule of law and transparency in the Turkish judiciary system," the statement said.

RELATED Violence erupts ahead of Modi visit to contested Jammu and Kashmir

In response to the statement, Erdogan declared 10 ambassadors from Western countries not welcome in the country, including an ambassador from the United States, among others.

The embassy statement noted a European Court of Human Rights ruling in 2019 that Kavala's detention took place without sufficient evidence that he committed the offense, and demanded his release.

The European Court further found that his arrest and pre-trial detention were mainly to silence him and dissuade other human rights activists and denied him of his right to a "speedy" trial.

RELATED Macron, Le Pen prepare for French voters' verdict after final pitches

The human rights group Amnesty International released a statement on the sentencing of Kavala and his co-defendants on Monday, calling it a "devastating blow" for human rights.

"Today, we have witnessed a travesty of justice of spectacular proportions," Amnesty International's Europe Director Nils Muižnieks said in the statement. "This verdict deals a devastating blow not only to Osman Kavala, his co-defendants and their families, but to everyone who believes in justice and human rights activism in Turkey and beyond."

Advertisement

"The court's decision defies all logic," the statement continued. "The prosecuting authorities have failed to provide any evidence that substantiates the baseless charges of attempting to overthrow the government. This unjust verdict shows that the Gezi trial was only an attempt to silence independent voices."

RELATED Blinken, Austin to visit Ukraine as Mariupol evacuation stalls

Muižnieks called for the immediate release of Kavala and his co-defendants as they appeal the verdicts.

The sentencing date "comes three months after the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers took the rare decision to begin the formal process of infringement against Turkey over its failure to release Osman Kavala," Muižnieks had noted in a previous statement.

RELATED Texas sues to block Biden administration from lifting Title 42

Latest Headlines

Death toll reaches 11 from sunken Japanese tour boat; 15 missing
World News // 2 hours ago
Death toll reaches 11 from sunken Japanese tour boat; 15 missing
April 25 (UPI) -- Bad weather and engine failure could have contributed to the sinking of a Japanese tour boat that sunk off the Shiretoko Peninsula on Saturday, experts said Monday.
Japan's Kane Tanaka, Guinness' oldest person in the world, dies at 119
World News // 3 hours ago
Japan's Kane Tanaka, Guinness' oldest person in the world, dies at 119
April 25 (UPI) -- Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman who was the world's oldest person, has died at the age of 119, Japanese authorities said.
Biden's 'Uniting for Ukraine' refugee program begins
World News // 5 hours ago
Biden's 'Uniting for Ukraine' refugee program begins
April 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's new program "Uniting for Ukraine" begins Monday, offering a streamlined process for refugees seeking to enter the United States.
Panic shopping and fears of lockdown rise in Beijing, along with COVID-19 cases
World News // 8 hours ago
Panic shopping and fears of lockdown rise in Beijing, along with COVID-19 cases
April 25 (UPI) -- Millions of Beijing residents began taking mandatory COVID-19 tests on Monday and shoppers rushed to stock up on groceries as a rising number of cases have stoked fears of an impending Shanghai-style lockdown.
U.S. announces more war aid: 'Russia is failing, Ukraine is succeeding'
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S. announces more war aid: 'Russia is failing, Ukraine is succeeding'
April 25 (UPI) -- U.S. officials said Monday they're committed to ensuring Ukraine defends its independence and is successful in repelling Russian aggression and will provide more support.
Israel fires dozens of shells at Lebanon following rocket attack
World News // 13 hours ago
Israel fires dozens of shells at Lebanon following rocket attack
April 25 (UPI) -- Israeli tanks fired dozens of artillery shells at targets in southern Lebanon early Monday in retaliation for a rocket launched from the neighboring Mediterranean country into northern Israel, officials said.
Nicaragua withdraws from 'diabolical' OAS
World News // 15 hours ago
Nicaragua withdraws from 'diabolical' OAS
April 24 (UPI) -- Nicaragua announced Sunday that it has closed the offices of the Organization of American States and expelled its staff from within its borders, accusing it of being an instrument of U.S. meddling.
China reports 39 COVID-19 deaths, highest since emergence of virus
World News // 1 day ago
China reports 39 COVID-19 deaths, highest since emergence of virus
April 24 (UPI) -- COVID-19 is surging in Mainland China, where the virus first emerged worldwide in December 2019 but hadn't reported any deaths in more than one year from January 2021 to late this March.
Pope Francis again calls for truce in Ukraine on Orthodox Easter
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis again calls for truce in Ukraine on Orthodox Easter
April 24 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday called for a truce in Ukraine as Orthodox Christians and Eastern-rite Catholics celebrate Easter.
10 people from Japanese tour boat confirmed dead, 16 still missing
World News // 1 day ago
10 people from Japanese tour boat confirmed dead, 16 still missing
April 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Japan said 10 people from a tour boat that went missing off the coast of Hokkaido have been confirmed dead while 16 remain unaccounted for.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden's 'Uniting for Ukraine' refugee program begins
Biden's 'Uniting for Ukraine' refugee program begins
South Carolina police officer killed in shooting; suspect dead after standoff
South Carolina police officer killed in shooting; suspect dead after standoff
FAA investigates 'plane swap' that failed during stunt in Arizona desert
FAA investigates 'plane swap' that failed during stunt in Arizona desert
N.Y. judge holds Donald Trump in contempt over AG's subpoena
N.Y. judge holds Donald Trump in contempt over AG's subpoena
Coast Guard calls off search of Mississippi River for 3 missing children
Coast Guard calls off search of Mississippi River for 3 missing children
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement