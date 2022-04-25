Trending
World News
April 25, 2022 / 6:38 PM

Cuba says U.S. seeking to exclude it from upcoming Summit of Americas

By Don Jacobson
Marisol, (no last name given) protests the lack of freedom and a worsening economy in her homeland of Cuba while in front of the White House on July 18, 2021. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- The United States has launched a campaign aiming to exclude Cuba from the upcoming Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, the communist nation's foreign affairs minister said Monday.

Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla told reporters in Havana the Biden administration "has been carrying out intense efforts and exerting pressure on countries in the region to try to exclude Cuba" from the summit.

In fact, he claimed, Cuba "has already been excluded from all the preparations and working groups for the summit," including development of a new, Pan American health and resilience plan in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is "something shameful, given Cuba's contribution in promoting health for its population and the region," Rodriguez said.

RELATED Nicaragua withdraws from 'diabolical' OAS

The five-day Ninth Summit of the Americas will be hosted by the United States beginning June 6, bringing together leaders from the countries in the region to address shared challenges and opportunities under the theme "Building a Sustainable, Resilient and Equitable Future" for the hemisphere.

The Pan American Health Organization has said the summit is taking place at a time of "unprecedented urgency" due to "long standing inequities in the region," noting the pandemic has reduced the GDP in Latin America by 6.8% and pushed 209 million people into poverty, including 78 million into extreme poverty, in 2020.

"There is no justification for excluding Cuba or any other country from this event that we have attended the last two editions," Rodriguez said while calling on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken "to say in an honest way if Cuba will be invited" to the summit.

RELATED First bus of migrants sent by Texas arrives in Washington, D.C.

A National Security Council spokesperson told the Miami Herald that no invitations had been issued from the White House.

The Cuban foreign minister's accusations came less than a week after U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas indicated the Biden administration is willing to review and resume bilateral agreements with Cuba on "orderly and safe migration."

The talks, he said, would take place before May 23, when Title 42 -- a measure that allow for the quick expulsion of migrants under COVID-19 protocols -- is to be repealed.

RELATED Expert panel says electromagnetic energy 'plausible' cause for 'Havana Syndrome'

Customs and Border Protection Office data shows historic levels of Cuban migrants arriving to enter the United States via Mexico -- even outpacing those coming from Central America, NBC News reported.

The seven-day average for Cubans crossing the border as of March 26 was 1,200, up 460% over the last year, according to the agency.

Greenpeace activists block Russian oil tanker from docking in Norway
World News // 1 hour ago
Greenpeace activists block Russian oil tanker from docking in Norway
April 25 (UPI) -- Members of Greenpeace blockaded a Russian oil tanker Monday, preventing the ship from docking in Oslo, Norway, the organization said in a statement.
Turkey sentences activist Osman Kavala to life amid criticism
World News // 3 hours ago
Turkey sentences activist Osman Kavala to life amid criticism
April 25 (UPI) -- A Turkish court sentenced Osman Kavala to life in prison Monday on charges, including attempt to overthrow the government, despite Western allies and human rights groups criticizing his imprisonment since 2017.
Death toll reaches 11 from sunken Japanese tour boat; 15 missing
World News // 5 hours ago
Death toll reaches 11 from sunken Japanese tour boat; 15 missing
April 25 (UPI) -- Bad weather and engine failure could have contributed to the sinking of a Japanese tour boat that sunk off the Shiretoko Peninsula on Saturday, experts said Monday.
Japan's Kane Tanaka, Guinness' oldest person in the world, dies at 119
World News // 6 hours ago
Japan's Kane Tanaka, Guinness' oldest person in the world, dies at 119
April 25 (UPI) -- Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman who was the world's oldest person, has died at the age of 119, Japanese authorities said.
Biden's 'Uniting for Ukraine' refugee program begins
World News // 8 hours ago
Biden's 'Uniting for Ukraine' refugee program begins
April 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's new program "Uniting for Ukraine" begins Monday, offering a streamlined process for refugees seeking to enter the United States.
Panic shopping and fears of lockdown rise in Beijing, along with COVID-19 cases
World News // 11 hours ago
Panic shopping and fears of lockdown rise in Beijing, along with COVID-19 cases
April 25 (UPI) -- Millions of Beijing residents began taking mandatory COVID-19 tests on Monday and shoppers rushed to stock up on groceries as a rising number of cases have stoked fears of an impending Shanghai-style lockdown.
U.S. announces more war aid: 'Russia is failing, Ukraine is succeeding'
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S. announces more war aid: 'Russia is failing, Ukraine is succeeding'
April 25 (UPI) -- U.S. officials said Monday they're committed to ensuring Ukraine defends its independence and is successful in repelling Russian aggression and will provide more support.
Israel fires dozens of shells at Lebanon following rocket attack
World News // 16 hours ago
Israel fires dozens of shells at Lebanon following rocket attack
April 25 (UPI) -- Israeli tanks fired dozens of artillery shells at targets in southern Lebanon early Monday in retaliation for a rocket launched from the neighboring Mediterranean country into northern Israel, officials said.
Nicaragua withdraws from 'diabolical' OAS
World News // 18 hours ago
Nicaragua withdraws from 'diabolical' OAS
April 24 (UPI) -- Nicaragua announced Sunday that it has closed the offices of the Organization of American States and expelled its staff from within its borders, accusing it of being an instrument of U.S. meddling.
China reports 39 COVID-19 deaths, highest since emergence of virus
World News // 1 day ago
China reports 39 COVID-19 deaths, highest since emergence of virus
April 24 (UPI) -- COVID-19 is surging in Mainland China, where the virus first emerged worldwide in December 2019 but hadn't reported any deaths in more than one year from January 2021 to late this March.
