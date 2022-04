Rescue workers take an unconscious person from a Japan Coast Guard helicopter to an ambulance at Utoro in Shari, Hokkaido Island, Japan on Sunday. Officials have reported 11 dead and 15 still missing from the vessel on Monday. Photo by Jiji Press/EPA-EFE

April 25 (UPI) -- Bad weather and engine failure could have contributed to the sinking of a Japanese tour boat that sunk off the Shiretoko Peninsula on Saturday, experts said Monday. The Kazu 1 tour boat ended up sinking hours after leaving the Utoro Port in Shari, Hokkaido, killing at least 11 people. Officials said 15 remain missing from the vessel. Advertisement

Authorities initially reported that 10 adults were pronounced dead after the boat sank. On Monday, they said a 3-year-old girl was discovered unresponsive during rescue and recovery efforts and later pronounced dead.

The weather was rough enough that it kept some skippers in on shore. The Hokkaido Development Office reported waves about, the waves nearly 10 feet high where the Kazu 1 was located Saturday afternoon just after the vessel made its a distress call, according to The Asahi Shimbun.

Tokai University marine science professor Yoshihiko Yamada said the Kazu 1 could have run into engine problems, making it even more vulnerable to strong waves and winds.

"There are many reefs near the Shiretoko Peninsula," Yamada said. "Because of the day's weather, the Kazu 1 could have continuously been swept toward land. It might have run aground, puncturing its hull and causing the boat to sink."

The incident remained under investigation Monday.