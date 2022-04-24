Advertisement
World News
April 24, 2022 / 2:23 PM

Pope Francis again calls for truce in Ukraine on Orthodox Easter

By Adam Schrader
Pope Francis again calls for truce in Ukraine on Orthodox Easter
A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis leading Regina Coeli Prayer from the window of his office overlooking Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City, on Sunday. Photo courtesy Vatican Media/EPA-EFE

April 24 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday called for a truce in Ukraine as Orthodox Christians and Eastern-rite Catholics celebrate Easter.

Francis made his comments during the Regina Caeli prayer in St. Peter's Square on Sunday and offered his "warmest wishes" to those celebrating the religious holiday.

Advertisement

"Christ is risen, he is truly risen! May he fill with hope the good expectations of hearts. May he grant peace, outraged by the barbarity of war," Francis said.

Francis noted that Sunday marks two months since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and said that "the war has worsened" instead of stopping.

RELATED U.S. to announce more help for Ukraine, White House adviser says

"It is sad that in these days, which are the holiest and most solemn for all Christians, the deadly roar of weapons is heard rather than the sound of bells announcing the Resurrection; and it is sad that weapons are increasingly taking the place of words," Francis said.

Advertisement

"I renew my appeal for an Easter truce, a minimal and tangible sign of a desire for peace. The attack must be stopped, to respond to the suffering of the exhausted population; it must stop."

In a veiled message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the pope urged politicians to "listen to the voice of the people who want peace."

RELATED Russian troops suffer low morale, continue attacking Ukraine on Orthodox Easter

Francis has been an outspoken critic of the war in Ukraine and called for a truce in the war-torn country ahead of the start of the holy week earlier this month.

Catholics and Protestant Christian denominations and groups celebrated Easter last Sunday, following the Gregorian calendar, but most people in Ukraine and Russia are Orthodox Christian and celebrate Easter on Sunday, following the Julian calendar.

During the Catholic celebration of Easter last Sunday, Francis held a mass during an Easter "marked by war" as St. Peter's Square was packed with an estimated 100,000 visitors for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED French polls open as Le Pen challenges Macron in presidential election

"Our eyes, too, are incredulous on this Easter of war. We have seen all too much blood, all too much violence. Our hearts, too, have been filled with fear and anguish, as so many of our brothers and sisters have had to lock themselves away in order to be safe from bombing," Francis said last Sunday.

Advertisement

Francis' comments have stood in stark contrast to those from Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the primate of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has sided with Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

"It is my firm belief that its initiators are not the peoples of Russia and Ukraine, who came from one Kievan baptismal font, are united by common faith, common saints and prayers, and share common historical fate," Kirill said in a letter last month.

RELATED Blinken, Austin to visit Ukraine as Mariupol evacuation stalls

"The origins of the confrontation lie in the relationships between the West and Russia. By the 1990s Russia had been promised that its security and dignity would be respected. However, as time went by, the forces overtly considering Russia to be their enemy came close to its borders."

Kirill has said that Russian soldiers are defending their fatherland after NATO member states built up their military "year after year" while "disregarding Russia's concerns that these weapons may one day be used against it."

The Orthodox leader said last week that religious communities in Russia have given "about 15 tons" of aid to Mariupol, which has faced a humanitarian crisis under the siege of Russian forces. Further details about how the aid was given were not immediately known.

Advertisement

The International Committee of the Red Cross said Sunday that the humanitarian aid group is "deeply alarmed" by the continuing situation in Mariupol.

Immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access is urgently required to allow for the voluntary safe passage of thousands of civilians and hundreds of wounded out of the city, including from the Azovstal plant area," the statement reads.

The Red Cross aid that it has been working every day since the end of February to reach civilians in need in Mariupol and "other cities where civilians are trapped" and has repeatedly called for the voluntary safe passage of civilians out of these areas.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with Zelensky by phone on Sunday and said that "the injured and civilians must definitely be evacuated from Mariupol where the situation was getting more and more saddening each passing day."

Latest Headlines

10 people from Japanese tour boat confirmed dead, 16 still missing
World News // 2 hours ago
10 people from Japanese tour boat confirmed dead, 16 still missing
April 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Japan said 10 people from a tour boat that went missing off the coast of Hokkaido have been confirmed dead while 16 remain unaccounted for.
Russian troops suffer low morale, continue attacking Ukraine on Orthodox Easter
World News // 3 hours ago
Russian troops suffer low morale, continue attacking Ukraine on Orthodox Easter
April 24 (UPI) -- Russian troops are suffering from low morale but are continuing to attack Ukraine as the two countries celebrate Orthodox Easter on Sunday.
Exit polls project Macron will win French presidential election
World News // 5 hours ago
Exit polls project Macron will win French presidential election
April 24 (UPI) -- The polls have opened for the second round of the presidential election in France as incumbent Emmanuel Macron faces off with challenger Marine Le Pen.
Men killed by NYC train identified as French graffiti artists
World News // 20 hours ago
Men killed by NYC train identified as French graffiti artists
April 23 (UPI) -- Two men who died when they were hit by a train in the Brooklyn borough of New York City have been identified as well-known French graffiti artists.
Violence erupts ahead of Modi visit to contested Jammu and Kashmir
World News // 23 hours ago
Violence erupts ahead of Modi visit to contested Jammu and Kashmir
April 23 (UPI) -- Violence has erupted near an Indian army base in Jammu ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the disputed Kashmir region on Sunday, reports said.
Tour boat with 26 people missing in northern Japan, search underway
World News // 23 hours ago
Tour boat with 26 people missing in northern Japan, search underway
April 23 (UPI) -- A sightseeing boat with 26 people aboard went missing Saturday in northern Japan, authorities said.
EU agrees to force tech platforms to remove hate speech, illegal content
World News // 1 day ago
EU agrees to force tech platforms to remove hate speech, illegal content
April 23 (UPI) -- European Union lawmakers agreed Saturday on a landmark law to force tech giants such as Google and Meta to rid their platforms of hate speech and other forms of illegal content.
Macron, Le Pen prepare for French voters' verdict after final pitches
World News // 1 day ago
Macron, Le Pen prepare for French voters' verdict after final pitches
April 23 (UPI) -- Centrist French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen observed a campaign blackout Saturday in final 24 hours before a closely-watched runoff in which the incumbent held a lead. 
Blinken, Austin to visit Ukraine as Mariupol evacuation stalls
World News // 1 day ago
Blinken, Austin to visit Ukraine as Mariupol evacuation stalls
April 23 (UPI) -- A planned evacuation of civilians in the besieged southern city of Mariupol on Saturday was again thwarted by the Russian military, Ukrainian leaders said.
U.N. leader to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, call for peace in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. leader to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, call for peace in Ukraine
April 22 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas BBQ chain failed to pay $867K in shared tips to workers
Texas BBQ chain failed to pay $867K in shared tips to workers
D.C. police shoot, kill woman wearing security guard uniform
D.C. police shoot, kill woman wearing security guard uniform
Men killed by NYC train identified as French graffiti artists
Men killed by NYC train identified as French graffiti artists
New Hampshire couple shot dead near trail; deaths ruled homicide
New Hampshire couple shot dead near trail; deaths ruled homicide
Russian troops suffer low morale, continue attacking Ukraine on Orthodox Easter
Russian troops suffer low morale, continue attacking Ukraine on Orthodox Easter
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement